ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages FirstCash, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FCFS

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) - Get FirstCash, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that FirstCash may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FirstCash securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2219.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB's lawsuit seeks an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash's stock price fell $7.50 per share, or 8.71%, to close at $78.64 per share on November 12, 2021.

