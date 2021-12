Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming soon which means new content is on the way as well. One of these contents could be the new weapon under development called the Throwing Axe. Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared on Twitter what the Throwable Axe will look like when it comes out. These images came directly from Fortnite’s files which means it’s likely for this new weapon to come out. However, there’s always that possibility that it might not make the game since there isn’t too much information about it. If we look at HYPEX’s track record though, they’re usually spot on with their leaks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO