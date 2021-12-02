ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Expanding Cloud Computing Company, SkyTerra Technologies Adds Two Additional Team Members

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a cloud computing company, has added two members to their customer success team, which currently maintains a 98 percent customer retention rate. Their recent hires are Bret Tartaglino and Ross Jordan.

Tartaglino joins the team as a Customer Success Manager. With over 20 years of experience, he has gained expertise in custom IT solution design that makes it possible for him to lead and create measurable technology projects that reduce downtime, strengthen security and foster growth.

Jordan also joins the team as a Customer Success Manager. He has a long history of successfully helping clients grow, globalize and maintain their business revenue via data insights and strategic development and deployment. Jordan has a passion for education, and is initiating a 501(c)(3) scholarship program to help at-risk children find the means to acquire critical sports equipment and have access to gyms, travel and other resources.

With the addition of Tartaglino and Jordan, SkyTerra remains an expanding NH cloud computing company that prioritizes customer success, is experienced in fostering growth in all areas and is committed to community engagement.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-cloud-computing-company-skyterra-technologies-adds-two-additional-team-members-301435841.html

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GCP Applied Technologies Signs A Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Saint-Gobain

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report (GCP or the Company), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Saint-Gobain will acquire all of the outstanding shares of GCP Applied Technologies for $32.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion (approximately €2.0 billion).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings' Subsidiary BitNile Leads A $15 Million Series A Investment In Decentralized Finance Platform

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (" BitNile"), was the lead investor in a Series A offering from Earnity Inc. (" Earnity"), a San Mateo, Calif. based decentralized finance (" DeFi") marketplace. Joining the Series A investment round are institutional investors Thorney, an Australian Securities Exchange-listed LIC company, and blockchain fund NGC Ventures. The investment by BitNile complements the Company's announced plan to split into two public companies by pursuing a spin-off of Ault Alliance, Inc. (" Ault Alliance") to its stockholders. Following the spin-off of Ault Alliance, the Company, through BitNile, will be a pure-play provider of Bitcoin mining and data center operations, pursuing DeFi-related initiatives. Ault Alliance will continue its focus on the Company's legacy businesses and more recently initiated operations, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces, among others, defense, and power solutions, including electric vehicle charging products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Accomplished IT Executive, Jim Cannon, Joins MOBIA To Build US Operations

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MOBIA, a leader in providing Systems Integration and Technical Program Services for Service Providers and Enterprises, welcomes Jim Cannon, Vice President, US Operations as the newest member of the leadership team. He will be charged with growing MOBIA's presence in the United States with a focus on broadband and wireless, specifically private 5G and LTE networks.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Signs Merger Agreement To Acquire EdgeMode

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. or the ("Company"), (OTCQB: FWAV ) announced today, that the Company has executed an agreement under which it will acquire EdgeMode in a reverse triangular merger. The acquisition of EdgeMode will allow the Company to pivot into the crypto mining industry, with an initial focus on bitcoin mining. The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions including the satisfactory completion of due diligence and the audit of EdgeMode's financial statements.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Skyterra#Design#Customer Success#Nh
TheStreet

NICE Robotic Process Automation Recognized As A Leader In SPARK Matrix™ 2021

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)announced today that it has been recognized as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) 2021 report. Among the key differentiators highlighted by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, the report cites NICE RPA as "improving the employee experience and providing better customer engagement…". The report went on to state, "They help the organizations to provide a seamless, consistent, and personalized customer experience across the customer journey."
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners With KAGA FEI America To Support Growing Customer Base

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo has partnered with KAGA FEI America, Inc. (KFAI), a leading global semiconductor distributor, to promote and support Hailo's products in North America. KFAI will enable Hailo to extend its reach to more customers across the region, impacting sectors such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get ACI Worldwide, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of $250 million in shares of common stock in a sign of confidence of the company's transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential. The new approval includes $38 million remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization. After repurchasing $100 million of stock since the beginning of 2020, the company plans to utilize an important portion of the authorization in the next 12 months.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oasis Announces Exclusive Partnership With Venio Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis , custom cloud solutions provider, has entered into a new partnership with Venio Systems , eDiscovery software company, making Oasis a preferred provider offering the eDiscovery SaaS solution - Venio Cloud. Venio Cloud is a complete eDiscovery platform for projects large and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Sotero Achieves Prestigious GxP Validation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, a leading data security company, is proud to announce that Sotero's cloud-native data security platform is validated to support GxP regulated computerized systems and environments. Sotero Achieves Prestigious GxP Validation. "Maintaining best practices such as GxP is essential for ensuring compliance and...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Holmusk Announces Closing Of Strategic Investment From Healthcare And Life Science Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and digital health company building the world's largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, today announced the closing of a strategic investment round. The round included new investors Novartis (dRx Capital), Northwell Holdings, the venture investment arm of Northwell Health, and another leading healthcare corporate venture group, as well as initial investors Optum Ventures, Health Catalyst Capital and Heritas Capital.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MannKind Corporation To Participate In The Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and Mr. Castagna and the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Steven B. Binder will be conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
TheStreet

Broadridge Names Dipti Kachru Global Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader, today announced the appointment of Dipti Kachru as Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 18. As Global CMO, Kachru will be responsible for leading all aspects of Broadridge's...
BUSINESS
eWeek

Top 10 Edge Computing Companies of 2022

Edge computing companies enable distributed computing throughout a network, including to the very edge – hence the name. Rather than process data in massive data centers or using large cloud providers, edge computing companies support deployments that are more far-flung, closer to consumers – even in their homes. An edge...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Picsart To Acquire Computer Vision And AI Company DeepCraft

As video editing surges on the creator platform, the boutique firm will help accelerate Picsart’s video offering through AI and image processing. Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, announced that it is acquiring the research and development company DeepCraft for an undisclosed sum.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

Why the cloud computing hangover?

A recent survey by Virtana of 350 IT and cloud decision-makers found that 82% have incurred unnecessary cloud costs, 56% lack tools to manage their spending using automation, and 86% can’t easily get a holistic view of all their operational cloud costs. Gartner predicts that 60% of infrastructure and operations...
COMPUTERS
Forbes

This Cloud Computing Company Is A Better Pick Over Boston Scientific Stock

We think that Veeva Systems stock (NYSE: VEEV), a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications, currently is a better pick compared to Boston Scientific stock , despite Veeva being the more expensive of the two. Veeva trades at about 23x trailing revenues, compared to just 5x for Boston Scientific. We are comparing these two companies given their similar operating income levels.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Cloud computing: Spreading the risk with the multicloud approach

Rather than relying on a single cloud provider, a multicloud strategy is one where companies look to use cloud computing applications and services from a range of different suppliers: this can give them the benefits of avoiding vendor lock-in, more competitive pricing (from shopping around), and greater resistance to outages should they occur.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Macrometa Expands Leadership Team As Part Of Hyper Growth In Emerging Edge Cloud Space

Building on the momentum of its recent Series A funding round, Macrometa adds executives with broad industry experience at Elastic, Cloudera, Symantec, among others. Macrometa Corporation, the first-of-its-kind edge computing cloud and global data network (GDN) for developers, announced new top level hires, Tyler Hannan, vice president of marketing, Emma Hooks, head of people, Eddie Garcia as chief information security officer and chief data officer and Bhavin Merchant, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. With the mission to “make every developer a hero,” Macrometa makes globally distributed application development and deployment simple and instant, enabling developers to build apps and APIs globally across an expansive network of 175 edge regions without any limitations of time, space and cloud architecture.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Latham adds two blank check company mergers to M&A lineup

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins is advising electricity market-focused software maker Voltus Inc and 3D-printing business Essentium Inc in a pair of mergers with blank check companies announced on Wednesday. Latham has advised on mergers involving special purpose acquisition companies worth at least $163.12 billion so far this year, according...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy