CV Strategies Enhances Team With Veteran Inland Empire Public Agency Communications Leader

By PR Newswire
 Dec. 1, 2021

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Strategies broadened its public agency communications influence with the addition of experienced account manager Michele McKinney to its team.

As a dedicated public servant for many years at a regional Southern California water agency, Michele understands the intricacies of how to communicate with customers, stakeholders, elected officials, industry leaders and the community.

"Michele's vast experience working in and with public agencies lends a critical, additional element to the CV Strategies' skillset," said Erin Kaiman, a former television news executive who founded the company in 2007. "We are pleased to offer her broad talent and expertise to our ever-expanding client base across California."

Michele is a natural storyteller who couples her decades of writing and public speaking with education in journalism and communications to craft the stories for public agencies and other clients as they navigate their own critical projects.

During her 33-year career, Michele led public communications and outreach at Western Municipal Water District in Riverside, Calif., and worked in news, marketing and the education division for The Press-Enterprise, the newspaper of record for Riverside County. Most recently she served as Senior Account Manager, Communications for CityWorks People + Places in San Diego.

Her leadership and diplomacy at professional associations such as the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), Women Transportation Seminar (WTS-IE) and the Rivers & Lands Conservancy illustrate Michele's ability to build, enhance and navigate important relationships. She also devotes time to the community through the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce and Crossroads Rotary.

About CV StrategiesCV Strategies is a full-service communications and community engagement firm that leverages expertise, influence and instincts to enhance the ways public agencies tell their stories. Founded in 2007 by former television news director Erin Kaiman, CV Strategies helps clients blend media, messaging and audiences to connect with communities and drive support on the issues that matter. CV Strategies' staff of 22 is made up of former journalists, news executives, marketing experts and designers who use their storytelling skills to provide value to clients. With offices in Palm Desert, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, CV Strategies' team members leverage their diverse expertise, contacts, and skill sets to support clients across numerous sectors, including water, wastewater, government and education.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cv-strategies-enhances-team-with-veteran-inland-empire-public-agency-communications-leader-301435806.html

SOURCE CV Strategies

