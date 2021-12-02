ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap,...

