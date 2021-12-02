ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Adds Electric Pieces To Its 2023 Class

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago
The Michigan Football program is certainly riding a bit of a hot streak on both the gridiron and the recruiting trail.

As head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines prepare for the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Michigan received more good news on the recruiting front Wednesday night. Semaj Morgan, one of the top prospects from the state of Michigan in the 2023 class, announced his committment to the Wolverines via his twitter account.

▪️Positon: WR

▪️Height: 5-10

▪️Weight: 175

▪️HIGH SCHOOL: West Bloomfield

▪️CITY: West Bloomfield, MI

▪️CLASS: 2023

You can read Morgan's full statement below:

"First, I would like to thank God for the talents, work ethic, and opportunities he has given me. I know nothing is possible without him. Second, I want to thank my parents for making things happen even when it was hard/difficult. I give a big and special thanks to my Pops for giving me the love of football and working out, the countless hours he had me working out or was critiquing me helped me a lot and I appreciate him for that. Next, I want to thank my Mom for making sure I'm on the right path and praying tirelessly for me.

"Next, I want to thank and say REST IN PEACE Coach Tone (first basketball coach) for always keeping my dawg mentality in me no matter what. Next, I want to thank Coach Blackwell for the past few years he has been in my life. He taught me there is more to football than just running routes and catching the ball. Next, coach Veed for helping me perfect my craft as a complete wide receiver and for staying on my head to keep me polished and on top of my game at all times. Next, I thank Coach Grice for taking the big responsibility of being my head coach, we had a good season and we coming back better and stronger next year. I also want to thank my receiver coach at school Coach B for keeping me sharp and level-headed throughout the season. I give a special thanks to Coach Kason for always looking out for me and making sure I'm being a leader and upholding my image.

"Lastly, I want to thank every coach I ever had for putting time and effort into me through the beginning of my football journey. Thank you to all the coaches who took time to recruit me and saw something in me.

"With that being said...I will be giving my commitment to THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! I'm starting a new chapter in my life and it's going to be bigger and better than ever. Thanks to everyone who supported me and thanks to the ones who don't. ALSO, BIG THANKS TO THE U OF M STAFF WHO SAW SOMETHING IN ME. #GoBlue"

