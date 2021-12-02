ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden's vaccine mandate losses mount as 3 federal judges cite executive overreach in 2 days

By Bethany Blankley
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden lost three federal challenges to his vaccine mandates in...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

CNBC’s Cramer demands ‘military run’ Biden federal vaccine mandate

On Monday, CNBC host Jim Cramer expressed outrage at Americans “walking around lawfully unvaccinated” and called on President Joe Biden to bring about a nationwide vaccine mandate, to be run by the U.S. military. Cramer, the host of the long-running business program “Mad Money,” said during a Monday segment, “It’s...
U.S. POLITICS
WHAS 11

Appeals anticipated after Kentucky judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's attorney general won a preliminary court order Tuesday to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors. The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. “This...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Executive Branch#Mandates#Republican
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back ‘Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act’ on Vaccine Mandate Fines

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–championed the “Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act.”. The bill “would allow states to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to pay federal fines on behalf of private employers who do not comply with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.” Rubio introduced the bill with Scott and U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Kevin Cramer, R-ND, as co-sponsors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brenham Banner-Press

Congress faces government shutdown this weekend

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers face a tight deadline this week to pass a spending measure or face a government shutdown Friday at midnight. Republicans and Democrats are engaged in negotiations over a spending measure to fund the government, either to buy a few weeks for more negotiations or to fund spending longer into next year. Leadership in both parties has said publicly they do not expect a shutdown this weekend, but other members in their ranks are not so sure.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy