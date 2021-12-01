Boys Varsity Bowling falls to Wayne 2486 – 2255

The Middletown Boys Varsity Bowling team defeated the Braves from Talawanda in their match today at Oxford Lanes!. In their 1st match of the season, our boys came out firing and chalked up some great scores! High bowler of the day goes to Senior Dylan Wood when he posted 2 great games of 198 & 233, for a 215.5 average! Not too far behind was Junior Tanner Back who ripped up the lanes in his 1st game with a 214 and followed it up with a very nice 197, for a 205.5 average! Freshman Hunter Fultz was on fire during his 1st game also, throwing a very nice 193 and then another great game of 175! New to the sport and Sophomore Joseph Shaw was pretty consistent when he rolled a 157 & a 150! Sophomore Nathan Miller shot a 155 and fellow Sophomore Steven McDonough had a 142!

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO