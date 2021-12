Magikoopa is a two-year-old Pit/hound mix who is ready to leave the shelter and be with her new family. Sadly, she comes from a rough past. Just a year ago, Magi was rescued after being found tied to a barrel, which is the cause of her shy personality. Magi has tons of personality after she warms up to people. Magikoopa is a favorite at Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City, the team told us. She touches the heart of all the staff members. The ideal family for Magi has a yard where she can safely explore and build her confidence. Read on for more information about Magikoopa and how to adopt her from the LHS team.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO