Ben Affleck on renewing his romance with J.Lo: ‘It’s a great story’

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck understands why fans can't get enough of his rekindled romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez — after all, it's a "beautiful" love story. The "Tender Bar" star, 49, opened up — slightly — about the couple's renewed relationship during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. "I can say...

