Ben Affleck on renewing his romance with J.Lo: ‘It’s a great story’

Before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s family sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, the couple – and their kids – helped out those in need with a holiday food drive. With Thanksgiving being a season of gratitude, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took a moment to give back to those less fortunate than them. Over the holiday weekend, Ben, 49, and J.Lo, 52, hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunter at his home in Pacific Palisades. In the photos of the food drive, Ben and Jen unloaded a truck packed with food, hauling in 50-pound bags of rice. Both Jen and Ben rolled up their sleeves – metaphorically in Jen’s case, as she opted for a beige turtleneck – to move some goods, with Ben even slinging two backs over his shoulders at a time. They had some help from Ben’s daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as J.Lo’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO