ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What’s the deal? More FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama woods

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZyB6_0dBrtK9P00

Nearly two dozen FedEx packages have been found dumped in woods along a rural road in an Alabama town about 75 miles from a ravine where hundreds of undelivered FedEx parcels previously were discovered, police said Wednesday.

Police in the town of Jemison said in a statement on social media that about 20 packages destined for locations on nine different roads were discovered.

“We are in the process of contacting officials with Fed Ex so that they can investigate this situation and contact their customers,” police said.

It wasn’t clear how long the items had been on the roadside or whether there was any link to an earlier discovery in Blount County near Hayden, where Sheriff Mark Moon said a FedEx Ground driver dumped packages into a ravine in the woods at least six times.

Moon said Tuesday that there are about 450 victims after hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month.

“This will not be an easy or fast case to close,” Moon said. “Again I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case.”

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has been identified and questioned, Moon said.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground and added it was cooperating with law enforcement on its investigation.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,″ FedEx said, adding that it would deliver recovered packages wherever possible and seek resolution for any damaged shipments.

The ravine is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden, Moon said.

Following the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.

Comments / 5

Brandy Teague
4d ago

The driver or drivers involved Should be charged with theft or vandalism or something

Reply
4
Related
Magnolia State Live

Two killed, at least one other person injured after shooting at small-town Mississippi convenience store

Two people are dead and at least one other person is injured in a shooting at a small-town Mississippi convenience store. WTVA news reports that the Noxubee County coroner said that Dewanedrian Johnson, 18, and Nakiren Ratcliff, 24, were shot in a vehicle at a Brooksville convenience store on U.S. 45 at approximately 11:20 pm. Friday night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for mass shooting that killed two, injured three others

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that killed two people in late October, but a second suspect is still being sought. Quitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies report they arrested Juanthean Williams in connection with the killing of Derrick Small Jr., 24, and Deshun Anderson, 19. The pair were among five people shot on Oct. 24, at an apartment complex in Quitman County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, AL
City
Hayden, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Magnolia State Live

Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

The last of four suspects wanted in connection with a triple homicide in July in Tupelo was captured Thursday in Albany, New York. Jaylen Wells was wanted in for the murder of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, and Robben Wilson. The three victims were shot and killed in a Tupelo neighborhood around midnight on July 24. Wells was the fourth and final suspect involved with the incident to be taken into custody.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Man had his children with him when he reportedly carjacked 80-year-old woman at Mississippi Walmart

A man suspected of carjacking an 80-year-old woman at a Mississippi Walmart had his 3-year-old child and 15-year-old child with him at the time of the incident, officials say. David Tyler, 31, faces felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felon with firearm charges in Jackson and is charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and directing a minor to commit a felony in Clinton.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Ground#Fedex
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly striking a man in the head and then robbing him at gunpoint. On November 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from an individual that claimed robbed in the Woodglenn Cove area. The reporting party was treated for minor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

‘Please know that it will never be forgotten’ Community mourns loss of local landmark after rural Mississippi grocery consumed by fire

One of Lincoln County’s oldest businesses was destroyed in a blaze Saturday afternoon. Case’s Grocery was established in the late 1940s to early 1950s, when Lonnie Case built and opened it for business. Now owned by a different set of Cases, who purchased the store from Lonnie Case in 1953, the store is a landmark and icon for the community.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy