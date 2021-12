Man’s best friend. They make the world a better place by offering up their unconditional love and loyalty. They come in all different shapes and sizes, but at the end of the day, one thing stays the same. We never get enough time with them. Unfortunately, “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T and his family were met with that heartbreaking lesson this week. Their dog, King Maximus, crossed over the rainbow bridge following a battle with cancer that lasted over a year.

PETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO