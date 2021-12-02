ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama deputy, suspect shot and killed; another deputy injured

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0dBrlmNx00

A suspect and a sheriff’s deputy are dead after a domestic call in Alabama erupted in gunfire Wednesday, authorities said, adding another deputy was injured.

The shooting broke out shortly before 5 p.m. in the town of Yellow Bluff in Wilcox County, the county district attorney, Michael Jackson, told news outlets.

The district attorney initially said a deputy and a chief deputy were injured in the confrontation, but he later told The Associated Press in a text message that one of the officers had died.

Jackson said the deputies were responding to a domestic call when a woman ran out of a home. He said a man followed her, firing shots and that one of the deputies was struck in the neck.

The other deputy’s injuries weren’t clear, but both had been airlifted to hospitals.

Jackson identified the deceased deputy as Madison Nicholson and said the suspect who died was Billy Bizzell. He did not immediately identify the injured deputy.

The district attorney said he was unsure if Bizzell’s death was the result of a self-inflicted wound or if he had been shot by either of the deputies.

Comments / 8

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama woman admits to role in three ‘terrible murders’

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30 and 32-year-old John McMillian.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Retired Alabama deputy killed in shooting recalled fondly

Madison “Skip” Nicholson retired from his job as a deputy with the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Department, but he never really left. He was still around the office many days, partly because he was serving as a constable and serving legal documents in the rural west Alabama county. Nicholson was fatally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama Now

Body recovered from Alabama lake identified

A body that was recovered from Gantt Lake in Covington County has been identified account to local authorities. Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman announced that the body, which was discovered by hunters in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 24 has been identified as the body of Andalusia resident David Lee Brooks.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yellow Bluff, AL
Wilcox County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Wilcox County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama Now

Alabama correctional officer arrested for smuggling contraband

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson has reported that an employee of the Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on two charges stemming from a cellphone smggling incident at the Escambia County Detention Center. Taylor Boatright, 25, of Brewton, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with one count of promoting prison...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Alabama Now

Alabama funeral home severely damaged in Thursday blaze

A fire burned down Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 between Camp Hill and Dadeville on Thursday. Owner Joseph Dean III said everyone was safe. “Everybody is fine,” Dean said as the building was still ablaze. “Everybody that was living and unliving is fine — all of that’s fine.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Grand jury questions performance of Alabama coroner

A grand jury alleged that a north Alabama coroner hasn’t fulfilled the duties of his office, including failing to submit blood samples for testing following deaths. Lauderdale County Coroner George “Butch” Tucker, who could be impeached, was summoned to appear before a judge on Jan. 6 to answer allegations from families who claim he neglected the job, the TimesDaily reported.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Associated Press
Alabama Now

Police question FedEx driver after hundreds of packages found in Alabama woods

The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area north of Alabama’s most populous city have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Four people arrested over Alabama police shooting protest

Four people were arrested Friday during a protest inside the Riverchase Galleria where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police during Thanksgiving shopping three years ago. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man after...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two men indicted in connection with incident where fireworks were fired at Alabama police officers

A Fourth of July incident where fireworks were fired at Alexander City police officers and recorded on video saw more indictments this week. Alquavious Shunrecius Howell, 20, of Kellyton was arrested Monday following grand jury indictments on two counts of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama prisons to resume visitation after 20 months

Alabama prison inmates will soon be allowed personal visitors for the first time in 20 months, but there will be a number of restrictions. The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that visitation will resume Dec. 4. Visitation had been suspended since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy