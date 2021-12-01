ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Expectations Not Met

By SHANNON MCGORTY
 6 days ago

Life has changed drastically since the start of the pandemic, and it continues to change. In the beginning of 2020, we were attending school like we always had. Completing work, maintaining a social life, and attending classes was all I knew. When the pandemic hit, students and teachers had to learn...

Time to Make Plans

During my childhood, it was a common practice for my school to go into “lockdown” at least once a month. Some places practice tornado drills, other places practice earthquake drills, but I practiced active shooter and bomb drills. I remember these drills clearly. I remember the code that my district used to signal lockdowns, I remember the struggle of being quiet, and I remember the times these drills were needed.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Being Indecisive Can Help You Decide

When I was 5 years old, I wanted to be a professional dancer when I grew up. That dream lasted until the age of 10 when I decided I wanted to become a veterinarian instead. When middle school came along, I thought of maybe becoming a flight attendant. Finally, by the end of high school I decided I wanted to go into the field of psychology and work toward becoming a child psychologist. I applied to colleges that had great psychology programs and truly believed I had found my calling, but that simply was not the case.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Senior Spotlight: Meet the Women of Greek Life

Being a sorority woman is much more than wearing Greek-lettered shirts around campus. The sorority experience is about promoting change, making lifelong friendships, and learning to become the best version of yourself. Sisterhood often provides members with that “home away from home” feeling while they are away at school. With...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Interning (Virtually) Abroad

Gilman Scholar Mona Ray Cobb didn’t earn any frequent flyer miles but still learned plenty interning with one of Spain’s top football clubs. With borders around the world still closed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Mona Ray Cobb, a senior political science and legal studies student, had to get creative if she wanted to pursue a global education.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
#Maskless
Adapting to a Sustainable Mindset

The recent push for sustainability has been noticeable, to say the least. No matter where you come from, you have undoubtedly gotten your plastic, single-use straws from a fast food drive through along with your food wrapped in a similar single-use, thin plastic bag. In fact, the space of single-use plastics in our lives is probably larger than we can imagine. Even the most sustainably minded of us have certainly been caught unprepared without our reusable totes, faced with the decision to either buy a new bag or struggle out of the store with armfuls of items. There is nothing more uncomfortable than being forced to decide between your moral decision to not use single-use straws and using a paper straw that will undoubtedly be soggy by the time you finish your drink. The shift towards sustainability will not be a simple one, and getting used to the new way of things will be a hard journey, but we are here to give you the inside scoop on the latest change to single-use plastic legislation.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Best Life

This Bathroom Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Your dementia risk is linked to a range of factors—some of which, like age and genetics, are completely outside of your control. However, experts say that certain common habits can significantly increase your risk of developing the progressive and incurable condition. In fact, studies now warn that there's one thing you may be doing in the bathroom that can send your dementia risk soaring. They say this one habit may make your dementia risk 65 percent higher than if you follow doctors' recommendations on the matter. Read on to find out which bathroom habit may be putting you at high risk and how you can lower your odds of developing dementia.
LIFESTYLE
Popular On-campus Holiday Traditions

The holidays are both a cheerful and stressful time for many college students. With finals just around the corner, many are getting in last-minute studying while also trying to get in any final gift purchases and attend festive events. To make it a bit easier to step away from any holiday and finals stress, Monmouth has adopted some long-lasting holiday traditions and there are often many events for students to get into the holiday spirit.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Lockdown
Alpha Omicron Pi Launches “Sister Stickers” Campaign

Beginning Monday Nov. 29, Monmouth University’s Iota Theta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi will be launching their new and ongoing philanthropy fundraiser, Sister Stickers. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise proceeds for their national philanthropy, the Arthritis Foundation. Sister Stickers will allow members of the sorority to create...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Milford LIVE News

Live a healthier lifestyle with Yes2Health

DBCC’s Yes2Health program can help you live a healthier lifestyle by Terry Rogers   Yes2Health, a free community health outreach program offered by Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, is designed to promote healthier lifestyles through education. The weekly program is for 12 weeks and available either virtually or in-person. “These weekly education programs include lessons and discussions about nutrition, fitness, health ... Read More
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Why Losing Weight Can Be Bad for Your Health

About 80 percent of people who lose a significant amount of body weight will regain it, sometimes with interest. People tend to gain weight in fat rather than muscle, which makes the pounds harder to lose in the future. Following professional advice and finding ways to take accountability can help...
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS News

Lifestyle main factor in determining longevity, Americans say - CBS News poll

Lifestyle tops the list as the most important factor when determining how long a person will live, according to a recent CBS News poll. A person's lifestyle comes out far ahead of a person's genes (19%), their emotional well-being (16%) and economic status (13%). Fewer Americans (4%) think that where a person lives is the determining factor in a person's longevity.
EDUCATION
The 74

Analysis: How to Help Students Reconnect to Teachers & Peers

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
KIDS
dailytitan.com

Addressing loneliness begins with acceptance

With loneliness now being accepted as a prevalent mental health issue, college students shouldn’t ignore the effects loneliness can have. Holding oneself accountable and accepting feelings of isolation as part of progression, developing healthy relationships and seeking counseling are clear paths to stabilizing mental health as the thrills of life are enjoyed.
MENTAL HEALTH

