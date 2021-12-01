Expectations Not Met

The recent push for sustainability has been noticeable, to say the least. No matter where you come from, you have undoubtedly gotten your plastic, single-use straws from a fast food drive through along with your food wrapped in a similar single-use, thin plastic bag. In fact, the space of single-use plastics in our lives is probably larger than we can imagine. Even the most sustainably minded of us have certainly been caught unprepared without our reusable totes, faced with the decision to either buy a new bag or struggle out of the store with armfuls of items. There is nothing more uncomfortable than being forced to decide between your moral decision to not use single-use straws and using a paper straw that will undoubtedly be soggy by the time you finish your drink. The shift towards sustainability will not be a simple one, and getting used to the new way of things will be a hard journey, but we are here to give you the inside scoop on the latest change to single-use plastic legislation.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO