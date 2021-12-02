Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

The Mets are nearing a multi-year contract with Max Scherzer, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi writes (Twitter link). Based on multiple reports from earlier Sunday night, Scherzer may be on the verge of signing the largest average annual value contract in baseball history. SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier Sunday night that the Mets were prepared to go beyond $40 million in annual salary, and in Martino’s latest tweet, he writes that New York is offering Scherzer $42 million over either three or four years. Scherzer is represented by the Boras Corporation.
