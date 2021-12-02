ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. In a video message released Wednesday, Santana said he asked his wife to take him...

