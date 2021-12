The Diamondbacks have made their first trade of the 2021-22 offseason, sending minor league infielder Ronny Simon to the Tampa Bay Rays for Jordan Luplow. Luplow, 28 years old, is a right handed platoon Outfielder/First baseman. This fills an obvious need for the Diamondbacks, as most of the outfielders listed on the 40 man roster are left hand batters. First year arbitration eligible he’s estimated to earn approximately $1.5M in 2022 and will be under team control through the end of 2024. In 736 career PA he owns a 108 OPS+ on a .225/.326/.454 triple slash that includes 34 HR, 89 walks and 177 K’s.

