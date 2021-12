Is re-signing Rafael Devers priority No. 1 for the Red Sox?. I believe signing Devers to an extension is at or near the top of things that the Red Sox would like to do before the 2022 season starts. Devers is a 25-year-old hitting star who plays with joy and passion. Of course, Boston fans would love to watch him up close for the next many years.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO