CLINTON — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will once again lead the charge to distribute items to families and children in need this holiday season. RSVP heads up the Holiday Network program and has done so for over 30 years, RSVP Director Lynee Burken said. The Holiday Network program was developed because there were multiple holiday programs, with many serving the same people, Burken said. Social agencies partnered to make sure the county was making the best use of resources and that everyone was getting taken care of, Burken said.

CLINTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO