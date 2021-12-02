ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaylon Johnson Hoping for Another Test

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago

Jaylon Johnson is used to running with the big dogs.

Whether the Bears can afford to assign their top cornerback to covering Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins all over the field this Sunday is a problem they need to address.

Johnson is certainly willing, and always is.

"I'm looking forward to it," Johnson said of facing Hopkins. "It's not anything I haven't faced already. I feel like I've faced a pretty good amount of wide receiver Ones.

"At the end of the day, for me, it's just staying true to who I am, being confident in my preparation, being confident in my ability and going out there and performing the same way I have all year."

From Odell Beckham Jr., to Davante Adams, to Chris Godwin, to Deebo Samuel, the Bears have moved Johnson around to try and get him matched up on the top receivers with varying degrees of success.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro but the Bears might not even be able to afford to let Johnson cover him all over the field. With a new starting left cornerback in Artie Burns, and Xavier Crawford playing slot cornerback due to Duke Shelley being on IR, the Bears can't afford communication problems in the secondary.

It can get complicated with coverage when one defender is going all around the formation.

"I mean, we're gonna see what the game plan is and what the best situation is for the defense," Johnson said. "Come Sunday, we're going to see what happens."

Johnson has done a study of Hopkins' strengths.

"I would say him tracking the ball and being very deceptive on when the ball's coming," Johnson said. "You kind of see subtle movements when the ball's really in the air to kind of get the DB off balance thinking the ball is coming somewhere where it's really not. Just little things like that that he's learned over the years. He has tremendous catch radius, being able to track the ball and make tough catches."

Film is film and Johnson looks forward to the assignment at hand.

"Just ready to see it, see what it looks like, see what it feels like," Johnson said. "It's easy to say what somebody can do on film or somebody is this or somebody is not that. At the end of the day, you gotta go out there and you gotta line up."

Another reason Johnson not get to go against Hopkins would simply be if Hopkins doesn't play.

He's been out for a month after a hamstring injury, and the Cardinals had last week off, so all indicators are he could play and would have quarterback Kyler Murray back throwing to him. Murray has been out three games with an ankle injury.

Both players practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Another reason Hopkins might not be the assignment for Johnson alone is the balance within the Cardinals passing game. The Bears might not be able to afford devoting their top pass defender to one player in the face of so many weapons.

Slot receiver Christian Kirk leads the Cardinals in catches with 49, while former Bengals receiver A.J. Green has 34 catches and Hopkins 35. Rookie big-play threat Rondale Moore has the second-most receptions for the Cardinals with 47. And they've had tight end Zach Ertz for the last five games after a trade.

The key is just keeping Murray at bay so he can't get it to all those receiver.

"I mean Kyler is Kyler," Johnson said. "I've been watching him since high school so I mean his ability to run and extend plays, he has a very strong arm. So I mean with that combination of speed and arm talent, it's very hard to guard.

"But at the end of the day everybody just has to do their job, we've got to contain him up front and then in the back end we've got to cover."

The Bears missed out on a chance to face off against Lamar Jackson due to illness, so Johnson is hoping Murray is healthy.

"Oh 100 percent! I mean I don't want any of the top guys to miss a game," Johnson said.

The same goes for Hopkins.

"So at the end of the day I'll play against whoever lines up," Johnson said.

He's been proving this week-in and week-out.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals make QB moves amid Kyler Murray’s injury

The Arizona Cardinals have made some roster changes in the quarterback department amid Kyler Murray’s absence. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that they signed quarterback Trace McSorley and released quarterback Chris Streveler. They also announced the practice squad resigning of long snapper Beau Brinkley and running back Tavien Feaster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Ir#Johns
Chicago Tribune

Week 13 recap: Andy Dalton throws 4 INTs — the most for a Chicago Bears QB in a game since 2016 — in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
NFL
BearDigest

Even at 9-2 Cardinals Have Flaws

The goal achieved last week of ending the losing streak leaves the Bears facing the next step—trying to build their own winning streak. They get to attempt this against the team with the NFL's best record. You can't have everything. They're going from the worst team in the NFL to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Wants to Guard Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins

Why Jaylon Johnson wants to guard DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray will dominate headlines when the Cardinals come to Chicago to take on the Bears this weekend. But defending DeAndre Hopkins will be just as challenging for the secondary. No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson explained on Wednesday what makes guarding him so tough.
NFL
BearDigest

Biggest Mismatch Trouble for Bears

The Bears see a quarterback like Arizona's Kyler Murray at practice every day, so going against a very mobile passer is nothing new. The trouble is, they don't have Justin Fields at practice due to his broken ribs and he doesn't run the scout team any more as the starter.
NFL
BearDigest

Not Much Going for Bears, Including Home Field

Matt Nagy had to give the Alamo talk to his team this week, except on a far lesser scale. No lives are on the line and the only things the Bears are protecting these days are their mathematical chance at the playoffs and Justin Fields. And this week they won't be protecting their rookie quarterback, who is the sole reason for watching these games.
NFL
BearDigest

Bears and Cardinals: TV, Radio, Streaming

Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake). TV Streaming: Fox on fuboTV, free trial. Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote). National Radio: SportsUSA (Josh Appel, Mark Carrier). Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, Latino...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears and Cardinals In-Game Blog

Bears are 4-8, Cardinals 10-2. Cardinals have it at the Bears 47. Conner finally has some running room in the middle for 6. Third-and-1 and Bears use second timeout. Onside kick fails and Bears use first timeout after a first-down Conner run of 4. Dalton beats the blitz with an...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears Play Game of Giveaway

The Arizona Cardinals offense usually needs little help putting up points. The Bears offense gave it to them just the same and then spent all of Sunday unsuccessfully playing catch-up against Kyler Murray in a 33-22 loss at Soldier Field. Andy Dalton matched a career high with four interceptions and...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
874
Followers
884
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy