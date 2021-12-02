ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves have checked in on Carlos Correa, per report

By Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported late Wednesday night that the Carlos Correa camp has heard from a number of teams, including...

Houston Chronicle

Carlos Correa free agency tracker

Rejecting the Astros’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer on Wednesday freed Carlos Correa from the only franchise he’s ever known. The decision is procedural and does not prevent the Astros from pursuing a reunion with their superstar shortstop, but nothing in their history suggests it will happen. Houston had exclusive...
MLB

