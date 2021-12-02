ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrezl Harrell, Wizards overtake Timberwolves

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Bradley Beal scored four consecutive points to key a late run and Montrezl Harrell capped a season-best, 27-point night with a pair of dunks as the host Washington Wizards pulled away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 115-107 victory Wednesday night.

Beal finished with 19 points, Daniel Gafford 18 and Davis Bertans 15 for the Wizards, who won for the third time in their past four games after losing four of five.

Karl-Anthony Towns put up a 34-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Timberwolves, who lost for just the second time in their past nine games. Minnesota led by four points at halftime and by eight in the third quarter before Washington surged to a five-point lead early in the fourth.

Two free throws by Anthony Edwards with eight minutes remaining had the Timberwolves within 98-97. After a scoreless minute and a half, Beal hit a short shot and added two free throws on consecutive possessions.

Harrell’s first of his two late dunks turned into a three-point play that put Washington up 107-98 with 4:16 to go. His second dunk kept the visitors at arm’s length at 112-103 with 2:37 left.

Hoops by Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt pulled the Timberwolves within five with two minutes to play, but D’Angelo Russell misfired on a 3-point attempt and Malik Beasley got called for charging on Minnesota’s next two offensive trips.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then provided the dagger for the Wizards with a 3-pointer with 44.3 seconds to go.

Harrell’s 27 points topped by two his previous season high, set on two occasions. He hit 11 of his 12 shots.

Beal complemented his 19 points with nine assists, while Gafford collected a team-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Spencer Dinwiddie contributed a team-high 11 assists, six rebounds and three points to the win, while Caldwell-Pope had 14 points and Deni Avdija scored nine points to go with seven rebounds.

Edwards chipped in with 25 points for the Timberwolves, while Naz Reid had 13 and Russell 10 to complement a team-high nine assists and five rebounds. Vanderbilt led all rebounders in the game with 12.

--Field Level Media

