Cavs finally win in Miami, 111-85

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Kevin Love scored a game-high 22 points off the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a 20-game, decade-plus-long losing streak in games played at the Miami Heat, prevailing 111-85 on Wednesday night.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson shot 0-for-7 from the floor and went scoreless. That ended his 69-game streak with at least one three-pointer, which had been the second-longest active streak in the NBA.

Prior to Wednesday, Cleveland’s most recent win in Miami was on Jan. 25, 2010.

Cleveland bothered Miami with its height as 6-11 Jarrett Allen had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high five blocks. Evan Mobley, a 7-foot rookie, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as Cleveland won its third straight game.

The Heat, which never led after the game’s first three minutes, played without two of its three best players. Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game due to a tailbone injury, and the Heat announced on Wednesday that Bam Adebayo will need surgery this weekend to repair torn ligaments on his right thumb.

Adebayo is expected to miss six weeks.

The good news for Miami was that Tyler Herro returned from a two-game illness/body soreness absence. He had a team-high 21 points, but he couldn’t keep Miami from losing its second straight game, both at home.

Early on, it was a close game, but with the score tied 10-10, Cleveland went on a 14-0 run and closed the first quarter with a 31-16 lead. The Cavs shot 64.7 percent in the first quarter, including 5-for-11 on three-pointers. Miami shot 28 percent, including 1-for-9 on three-pointers.

The teams played evenly in the second quarter, and Cleveland went into halftime with a 61-43 lead, thanks to an Allen put-back at the buzzer.

Cleveland closed the third quarter on an 18-4 run, including Darius Garland’s 30-footer at the buzzer.

The Cavaliers, up 87-63 going into the fourth, were never truly challenged in the second half.

With the loss, Miami fell to 0-5 in games it has trailed at halftime by double digits. The Heat is 13-4 in all other games.

For the game, the Cavs shot 54.4 percent from the floor, including 16-for-31 on three-pointers (51.6 percent).

Miami shot 37.6 percent from the floor, including 12-for-37 on three-pointers (32.4).

The Cavs were plus-18 on rebounds and owned a 14-4 edge in fast-break points.

--Field Level Media

