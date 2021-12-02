ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic, Mavs get jump on Pelicans, win going away

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjKHO_0dBrYH6f00

Luka Doncic scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter as the visiting Dallas Mavericks racked up a season high in points and dominated the New Orleans Pelicans 139-107 on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 17 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 as the Mavericks won for just the second time in seven games.

They shot 68.7 percent from the floor, including 18 of 34 on 3-pointers. Dallas used all 15 players, 13 of whom scored, and the bench totaled 72 points.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Devonte’ Graham added 13, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and Kira Lewis Jr. had 11 to lead the Pelicans, who entered the game having won three of their last four games in their best stretch of the season.

The teams meet again Friday night in Dallas.

Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis each made a 3-pointer as the Mavericks extended their lead to 80-53 approaching the midpoint of the third quarter.

The Pelicans could not trim the deficit to fewer than 22 points during the quarter and Brunson’s 3-pointer completed the scoring and gave Dallas a 102-75 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Porzingis scored the first five points of the game before Ingram’s 3-pointer gave the Pelicans their only lead of the first quarter at 8-7.

Dwight Powell scored five points as the Mavericks responded with a 10-0 run.

New Orleans got within seven points before Doncic took over. He scored 12 straight Dallas points during a burst that saw the lead grow to 37-18.

Lewis scored the Pelicans’ final five points, but Doncic made the last basket on a finger roll to give him 18 points as the Mavericks closed the quarter with a 41-23 lead.

Dallas scored the first five points of the second quarter, but Graham had five points during a 15-2 run that pulled New Orleans within 48-38.

Boban Marjanovic made three straight baskets to start a 15-3 run that gave the Mavericks a 63-41 lead.

Ingram scored the Pelicans’ final five points, but Dallas still held a 67-46 lead at halftime.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic had bizarre injury mishap with knee

Luka Doncic apparently experienced a mishap straight out of “The Three Stooges” this week. The Dallas Mavericks star said on Tuesday that he bumped knees with a video coordinator at practice the day before, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Doncic, who has missed the past three games with knee and ankle issues, stressed however that the mishap was not currently affecting him.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Luka Doncic will return Tuesday night vs. Clippers

Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return to action Tuesday night against the Clippers, the team announced (Twitter link). He had missed the last three games with left knee and ankle sprains. We noted earlier Tuesday that Dončić appeared to have a setback on Monday, but evidently another day of rest...
NBA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle, knee) available and starting for Mavericks Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is available Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been dealing with an ankle and a knee ailment, having missed the last couple games as a result. But he's been given the green light to go out there and take the court against the Clippers. He'll also start, and while there's been no confirmation of who he'll replace in the starting five, it will likely be Jalen Brunson.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Kira Lewis Jr.
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Clippers 97, Dallas 91, Luka Doncic-Less Mavs Third Straight Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers were worried about their two-game skid. The Dallas Mavericks were worried about their own. The Mavs' worries continue on Sunday as in a matinee game in L.A., Paul George scored 29 points to out-do Kristaps Porzingis' 25 points and eight rebounds to push Dallas to a 97-91 loss.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s father drops hint on son that Mavs fans will love

It’s not out of the ordinary for an NBA superstar to have rumored frustration against his own franchise. Dallas Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic is no different, as he was at the center of some controversy just a few months back that painted him as unhappy with the team that drafted him back in 2018.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luka Doncic News

Few NBA matchups in recent memory have been as exciting as the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers – especially in the playoffs. But today’s meeting is going to be a lot less compelling after the latest news on Mavs forward Luka Doncic. One hour before the big game...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs
DallasBasketball

Mavs Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Need Help From Supporting Cast

During Dallas Mavericks' practice on Monday, Luka Doncic reportedly hollered in pain and banged on the bleachers. Coach Jason Kidd then set his status as questionable for Tuesday’s contest vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Mavs superstar ices his injuries, the roster deals with its pain: losing three consecutive...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
DallasBasketball

Mavs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Still Hurt

The Dallas Mavericks look to end a two-game skid vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday afternoon game at Staples Center. It's the first of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers, and the outcomes will have Western Conference standings implications. After dropping consecutive games to...
NBA
dallassun.com

Mavericks hoping for Luka Doncic's return in rematch vs. Clippers

Two days after the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks met, each without their biggest star, the teams will replay the matchup Tuesday with a possible personnel change in store. The Mavericks might be ready to welcome back forward Luka Doncic from a sprained left knee and ankle. Without Doncic...
NBA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic may miss more time after aggravating knee injury

Luka Doncic has not played in a week after injuring his knee and ankle last Monday. Just as he looked to be on the verge of a return, the issue appears to have gotten worse. Doncic took part in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday and appeared to be moving closer to a return to action. However, reporters that were conducting a post-practice interview with coach Jason Kidd heard Doncic yelp in pain and retreat to the bleachers, where his left knee was iced and bandaged.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic Injury Setback? Clippers COVID Scare? Mavs at L..A. GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game in over a week and somehow it feels like longer. The Mavs look to end a three-game skid on Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. t's the final of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers. On Sunday, LA beat Dallas 97-91 and the loss dropped Dallas behind the Clippers in the Western Conference Standings (No. 5 and No. 4, respectively).
NBA
The Spun

Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has missed the last two games due to knee and ankle sprains, will not play this afternoon. Doncic had been upgraded to questionable on Saturday, but the Mavericks announced moments ago that he won’t play today against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic injured himself...
NBA
Daily Breeze

Clippers rally to force OT, but fall to Luka Doncic, Mavericks

LOS ANGELES — Familiar playoff foes, the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks got together Tuesday and got Staples Center’s pulse pounding in a regular-season tilt as if there was a postseason series at stake. Luka Doncic returned for Tuesday’s rematch to rekindle some of the intensity of the teams’ recent playoff...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy