Car thieves in Canada apparently use Apple's Airtags to secretly locate vehicles. Luxury Car (Apple Air Tags)Richard Biros From Unsplash. The York Police Department warns of a new trick by car thieves. According to the report, officials have been investigating five cases since the end of September this year in which Apple's Airtags were hidden on expensive vehicles in order to locate the vehicles and then steal them from the owners' driveways. According to a photo, the thieves hide the coin-sized Airtags in the socket of the trailer hitch, for example.

1 DAY AGO