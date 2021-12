SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Andrew Pavia said Friday morning that he believed it was likely that the newly-named omicron COVID-19 variant was here in Utah. "If you just look at that map, I think it's highly likely that if it hasn't reached Utah, it's a matter of days," said Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and the director of epidemiology at Primary Children's Hospital.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO