Texas (ERCOT) came perilously close to experiencing the need for a first-ever “black start” event. Periodically, we get a major reality check when events are thrust upon us that we either underestimated or just did not think would happen in the first place. One such reality check came this year as a winter storm descended on the state of Texas like a mad brahma bull trying to throw a crazy cowboy trying to ride him. Winter storm Uri, as it was known, brought an unprecedented combination of ice, snow, and frigid subfreezing temperatures for most of a week to the entire state of Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO