Denver Nuggets' defense does disappearing act in loss to Orlando Magic

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Gazette
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - It looked like Orlando used a Magic trick to make Denver’s defense disappear in a 108-103 win over the Nuggets.

After the Nuggets limited the hosts to 15 points in the first quarter, Orlando scored 32 points in the second and third quarters and finished off a win that ended a seven-game losing streak with a 29-point fourth quarter.

“You can’t play one quarter of defense and expect to win,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We got lucky in Miami (on Monday). We played one half of defense and won. Tonight, we defended in the first quarter. After that, we didn’t defend anyone. The biggest thing that stands out continues to be our inability to defend the paint.”

The Magic scored 66 of their points in the paint, 56 of which came in the final three quarters. Orlando made 70.3% of their attempts inside the arc, helping the hosts finish with a 54.3% field goal percentage despite a 6-for-27 mark from 3-point range.

“We weren’t doing anything on defense. They were getting whatever they wanted,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said after dropping the first game in his old arena. “This one hurts. Obviously, I wanted to come in and help lift my team to a win.”

Cole Anthony, a 6-foot-3 point guard, led the Magic with 24 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner finished with 18 and 15, respectively. Former Nuggets guard Gary Harris played in his first game against his old team and finished with 11 points. Denver’s defensive issues ranged from stopping the dribble drive to poor rotations to pick up Orlando’s forwards and centers on rolls to the rim.

“It is everything under the sun. It is the inability to sit there and guard one-on-one. Within that is the inability to have game-plan and personnel discipline. Is this guy a left-hand driver or a right-hand driver?” Malone said. “We let Gary Harris drive to his right hand. We should know better than anybody in the world which way Gary Harris is driving. Cole Anthony, their bigs, not having the low man pull in on their bigs’ rolls. I think it’s every possible reason.”

After scoring the first bucket of the game, Gordon put the Nuggets up 19-8 late in the first quarter with a thunderous dunk. He spun away from Anthony in the post and cocked the ball back for a one-handed slam over Chuma Okeke. Gordon finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Monte Morris led the Nuggets with 22 points, and Nikola Jokic added 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on a night where offense was not the problem.

The Nuggets took a 63-47 lead to halftime, matching their biggest lead of the game after Morris hit a mid-range jumper in the final 15 seconds of the second quarter.

Orlando scored the first eight points of the third quarter and cut the Nuggets’ lead to four after scoring 32 points in both the second and third quarters. Malone called out his starters by name for not being ready to start the second half, something Morris agreed with.

“They was the more physical team. They caught momentum,” Denver’s starting point guard said. “I think the beginning of the third was really the game. That’s on us, the starting group.”

The Magic evened the score for the first time since the game’s start with just over four minutes to play and took their first lead with 1:45 left on a Franz Wagner 3-pointer. Gordon missed a 3 and Jokic traveled, leaving the Nuggets with one last chance with 8.4 seconds left after Malone used his final timeout. Will Barton III, who finished with 14 points, looked to draw a foul on an off-balance attempt from deep but did not get the call. Anthony iced the game with a couple of free throws in the final three seconds.

The Nuggets were held to 20 points in each of the final two quarters, something Gordon said went back to the defense not getting stops that allowed Denver to get out and run.

“I think that had a lot to do with it, not turning them over, not getting stops,” he said. “Then, we just weren’t executing with aggression.”

The Nuggets played without Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland, as both guards are in the league’s health and safety protocols, in addition those out with long-term injuries – Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier and Michael Porter Jr., who had back surgery in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Nuggets continue their longest road trip of the season Saturday against the New York Knicks where they’ll look to reverse their defense’s disappearing act.

“It was just too easy. They didn’t feel us. Taking a hard foul, putting them on the free throw line and just taking more pride on that end. It was just so frustrating to watch. I tried different guys, tried different game plans, different defensive schemes, it led to the same result. I just can’t really explain that,” Malone said. “We’ll watch the film, try to learn from it and understand that – again – a half or a quarter of basketball is not good enough in this league, especially when we’re on the road.”

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
