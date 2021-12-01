Why This Top Biopharma Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks

The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem, Inc. (X-Chem), and Proteros biostructures GmbH (Proteros) announcing today that Arbutus Biopharma has identified several molecules that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro), a validated target for the treatment of COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
