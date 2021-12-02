Game 7: Michigan at North Carolina Open Thread

After securing a big comeback win against Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) are back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-0 overall, 0-0 American). The Coogs jumped out to a...
A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
Well this is the game we all kind of hoped for when the tournament field for the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic was announced. Except we wanted it to be in the trophy game, not the consolation game. Either way, there’s about a billion story lines for today’s game. The...
Auburn Basketball vs Sister Jean’s Team on Thanksgiving. In what is becoming a Thanksgiving Day Tradition, the Tigers will look to bounce back from a tough 115-109 2OT loss to Connecticut yesterday with a Thanksgiving afternoon matchup with the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, who fell 63-61 to Michigan State yesterday afternoon. Last season, Auburn played Saint Joseph’s on Thanksgiving and won that game 96-91 in OT in Fort Myers, Florida.
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable against South Carolina. Receiver E.J. Williams, defensive end Xavier Thomas and linebacker LaVonta Bentley are the players who (...)
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Florida Ospreys tonight at 7 pm ET inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online live at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the radio broadcast online via the UK Sports Network.
So many Friday games that I thought it wise to post this a day early. Enjoy the games, and enjoy your weekend, errrrrrrybody. (All game times listed are PST) Now watch the Bearcats choke and blow their shot at the playoffs. 1:00 - Colorado at #19 Utah, FOX. Dear Buffs—...
Games happened yesterday... ...and today we must suffer their consequences. (Really the only of those consequences is “wisconsin in a championship game,” but it’s such an unappealing championship that it’s being played in the afternoon, which is hilarious.) Michigan State Spartans vs. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers. 11am | ESPN | MSU -2.5...
Our Miami Dolphins enter this week on a three-game winning streak. A win today will match last year's sweep of games in the month of November. The Phin's opponent today, the Carolina Panthers, come to town having lost two of their past three games including a 27 to 21 loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team. Carolina is looking to get back into the mix this season after resigning their former star quarterback Cam Newton who had, up until a couple of weeks ago, been spending his season on his sofa at home after being cut by the New England Patriots before the season began.
Bears (3-7) at Lions (0-9-1) Turkey Bowl, all of the youngins, and those not as young, but still give touch football a go now and again, are out playing right now, or getting back just in time for turkey day festivities to start. For all those who got injured remember, it’s ice on the outside, and beer on the inside.
The Bulls still only received one day of rest after their latest back-to-back saw a dud performance against the Pacers. But at least critical players are looking to re-join the team. Nikola Vucevic is expected to return tonight, announced today at shootaround. He hasn’t played since November 10th versus Dallas...
Tennessee is looking to close the regular season on a high note, gunning for their 7th win of the season today with Vanderbilt in town. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET and SEC Network will have the call.
In what feels like an almost yearly tradition for the Rangers, they’ll be featured on the league’s annual Thanksgiving Showdown with a matinee contest. This game always seems to feature some combination of New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, and the Rangers and Bruins have earned those honors this season with a 1:00 PM puck drop in The City of Champions. This game was originally scheduled to be played later in the day but the ESPN executives thought better of putting the Chicago Blackhawks on national TV the day after Thanksgiving.
The Washington Football Team entered Week 12 with a 4-6 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers. The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime on Thanksgiving to Washington's Week 13, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Giants at 1pm. CBS. Los Angeles Chargers(6-4) vs. Denver Broncos(5-5), 4:05...
The wounded Tennessee Titans have made the trip north to face the New England Patriots. Tennessee is going to need a huge game from Ryan Tannehill, plus an outstanding effort from their defense this afternoon to pull off the upset. Kickoff is set for noon CT. CBS will carry the...
Four-star wing Jett Howard is one of the top prospects in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. The versatile wing is off to a hot start this year with IMG Academy, showcasing his scoring, passing and shooting ability while playing on a loaded squad. We... Est. reading time: 1 minute. 5 Likes.
It’s no secret that Michigan’s offense has struggled this season. The Wolverines are ranked 111th in Bart Torvik’s offensive efficiency metrics with preseason priors removed, 268th in turnover rate, and 281st in 3-point accuracy. In their three losses, they’ve managed to score a meager .87 points per possession. They failed...
Michigan hosts San Diego State on Saturday afternoon (1:00 p.m., CBS) in hopes of getting its season back on track. It will be a reunion game for Brian Dutcher, who was Juwan Howard’s lead recruiter and remains close to Howard and his family, but that relationship will be secondary when the two teams take the floor (Note: Steve Fisher won’t be in attendance due to personal reasons precluding him from traveling).
Alright, everybody. We are almost there. Just a few hours left until the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes do battle in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. For Michigan, everything is on the line — its first Big Ten title in 17 years, its first spot ever in the College Football Playoff, and a chance for its first National Championship since 1997.
