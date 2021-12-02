Game 7: Michigan at North Carolina Open Thread

Our Miami Dolphins enter this week on a three-game winning streak. A win today will match last year's sweep of games in the month of November. The Phin's opponent today, the Carolina Panthers, come to town having lost two of their past three games including a 27 to 21 loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team. Carolina is looking to get back into the mix this season after resigning their former star quarterback Cam Newton who had, up until a couple of weeks ago, been spending his season on his sofa at home after being cut by the New England Patriots before the season began.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO