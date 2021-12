Googlers can continue working from home and will no longer be required to return to campuses on 10 January 2022 as previously expected. The decision marks another delay in getting more employees back to their desks. For Big Tech companies, setting a firm return date during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare. All attempts were pushed back so far due to rising numbers of cases or new variants of the respiratory disease spreading around the world, such as the new Omicron strain.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO