Blocked shot at buzzer gives Celtics 1-point win over 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) will have another test against the Boston Celtics (11-10) on the 1st of December. Both teams have suffered injuries to key players and have been negatively affected at the beginning of the season; however, they should be near full health now. Philadelphia has welcomed back two starters into its starting lineup: Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid. These two players are significant to the Sixers on each end of the floor, but especially the defensive end. Last season, Philadelphia was an elite defensive team but had dropped into the bottom ten without Thybulle and Embiid. Boston had missed Jaylen Brown for eight consecutive games recently, which certainly did not help its offensive output, while Jayson Tatum had struggled with shooting efficiency. Below is the analysis for both teams as well as the predictions for the outcome of the game.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO