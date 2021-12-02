ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum (26 pts, 16 reb) leads Celtics past 76ers, 88-87

 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had made just one of his first...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Jayson Tatum
Ime Udoka
Tatum is Holding Back Celtics

As high hopes of becoming one of the brightest stars in the NBA, Jayson Tatum has continued to struggle during the 2021-2022 season and is holding the Celtics back from their full potential as a team. Going into his fourth year, Tatum has ambitions of being one of the NBA’s...
Tatum and the Celtics visit the Raptors

Boston Celtics (10-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors. Tatum ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Raptors are 3-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is...
Tatum leads Celtics past 76ers

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth, and Robert Williams III blocked Georges...
Tatum, Celtics edge Philly, 88-87

The true source of good feeling on this team took place in front of their bench as the buzzer sounded, with a defensive play. Rob Williams had chased Georges Niang out to the corner on the tail end of a disrupted Philadelphia possession — call it 6.1 seconds of pressured panic — and blocked the Sixers forward’s attempted 3-pointer to preserve an 88-87 Celtics win.
Sixers can't overcome poor shooting in 88-87 loss to Celtics

BOSTON — A TD Garden worker climbed a yellow ladder set under the basket closest to the Celtics’ bench, delaying the start of Wednesday’s second half as he replaced the net thread by thread. And with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the ladder and net adjusters...
Al Horford and Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

Al Horford last played the 76ers on Mar. 20, 2019, absent for both of the Thunder’s battles with Philadelphia during his condensed 2020-21 season. Once heralded as something akin to a Joel Embiid slower if such a thing exists, he joined him for an admittedly challenging season in 2019-20 before getting dealt.
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
Tatum and the Celtics face the Jazz

Boston Celtics (12-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-7, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz. Tatum is 10th in the league averaging 24.4 points per game. The Jazz are 8-4 on their home court. Utah ranks...
Celtics continue to own 76ers, win 88-87 on walk-off block

There are certain teams that always seem to give the Boston Celtics problems. The Philadelphia 76ers are not one of those teams. The Celtics were back to full strength tonight and Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points and a career high 16 rebounds as the Celtics defeated their old rivals 88 to 87.
Jayson Tatum takes over as Celtics beat Sixers 88-87

In one of the closest games of the year so far, the Celtics held onto a late lead to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 88-87 at TD Garden Wednesday night. With the win, the Celtics improve to 12-10 and have won two straight games. Outside of a very early run from...
Sixers at Celtics: Boston brings out the clamps at the Garden, win 88 - 87

The Boston Celtics won a hard-fought game on their home court of TD Garden against a resilient Philadelphia 76ers squad 88 – 87 to improve to 12 – 10 so far this season, using lockdown defense and connected play to secure the last game they’ll play at home before they head out on their annual West Coast swing.
9 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off 76ers in a gritty win

The Celtics slipped into some old habits but hung on with hard-nosed defense. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics held on for a gritty 88-87 victory behind Jayson Tatum’s 26-point performance against the 76ers on Wednesday. 1. The final possession of the game was a masterclass in defense. The...
