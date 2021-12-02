Tatum (26 pts, 16 reb) leads Celtics past 76ers, 88-87

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
The NBA generally features a lot of player movement, and we've seen plenty of stars switch teams in recent memory. Sometimes, we even see multiple big-name players move in one transaction. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has recently proposed a blockbuster trade which would send Karl-Anthony Towns to Boston, Jaylen...
As high hopes of becoming one of the brightest stars in the NBA, Jayson Tatum has continued to struggle during the 2021-2022 season and is holding the Celtics back from their full potential as a team. Going into his fourth year, Tatum has ambitions of being one of the NBA’s...
Boston Celtics (10-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors. Tatum ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Raptors are 3-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is...
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth, and Robert Williams III blocked Georges...
The true source of good feeling on this team took place in front of their bench as the buzzer sounded, with a defensive play. Rob Williams had chased Georges Niang out to the corner on the tail end of a disrupted Philadelphia possession — call it 6.1 seconds of pressured panic — and blocked the Sixers forward’s attempted 3-pointer to preserve an 88-87 Celtics win.
BOSTON — A TD Garden worker climbed a yellow ladder set under the basket closest to the Celtics’ bench, delaying the start of Wednesday’s second half as he replaced the net thread by thread. And with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the ladder and net adjusters...
Al Horford last played the 76ers on Mar. 20, 2019, absent for both of the Thunder’s battles with Philadelphia during his condensed 2020-21 season. Once heralded as something akin to a Joel Embiid slower if such a thing exists, he joined him for an admittedly challenging season in 2019-20 before getting dealt.
The Boston Celtics had a healthy roster together for the first time in nearly a month against the Philadelphia 76ers and a strong defensive effort helped them pull out a 88-87 victory at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in the...
Boston Celtics (12-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-7, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz. Tatum is 10th in the league averaging 24.4 points per game. The Jazz are 8-4 on their home court. Utah ranks...
The Boston Celtics won a hard-fought game on their home court of TD Garden against a resilient Philadelphia 76ers squad 88 – 87 to improve to 12 – 10 so far this season, using lockdown defense and connected play to secure the last game they’ll play at home before they head out on their annual West Coast swing.
The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) take on the Boston Celtics (36-36) at TD Garden. Game Time: 7:30PM EST/4:30PM PST on Wednesday, December 1st. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
The Boston Celtics (11-10) begin as tough of a 10-game stretch as they have this season with a home tilt against the Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) on Wednesday night as both teams seek to move back up the standings after early turbulence to their respective 2021-22 seasons. If...
The Celtics slipped into some old habits but hung on with hard-nosed defense. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics held on for a gritty 88-87 victory behind Jayson Tatum’s 26-point performance against the 76ers on Wednesday. 1. The final possession of the game was a masterclass in defense. The...
