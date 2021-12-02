49ers practice report: Lots of rest to start Week 13

The 49ers ran into some bad injury luck in their Week 12 win over the Vikings. The result was a crowded injury report in part because of the injured players, but also because of the rest doled out to veterans.

12 players wound up on the Wednesday practice report, but four of them were not injury-related. Another notable change in the Week 13 report is the return of JaMycal Hasty who hasn’t played since Week 9 when he suffered an ankle injury.

Here’s the full participation report:

Did not participate (rest)

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (not injury related – resting player)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It’s not a surprise a week after seeing three players go down with soft tissue injuries that the 49ers would rest four of their most important players.

Did not participate

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

There aren’t any surprises in this group of absences. All five of them were hurt Sunday vs. the Vikings and all five are in line to miss the game in Seattle. Sermon is a candidate for injured reserve, and Greenlaw went down in his first game back from IR with a groin injury. It sounds like Harris is the likeliest of the group to play, but he has a long road ahead to clear concussion protocol by Sunday.

Limited participation

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Hurst got back on the practice field last week after missing six games because of a calf injury that would’ve landed him on IR had he not already had an IR stint to start the year. He was ‘doubtful’ for Sunday vs. the Vikings and didn’t suit up. Hasty is back on the field for the first time since Week 9. He figures to work back in as the third-down back if he can play vs. the Seahawks.

Full participation

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DL Kentavius Street (wrist)

This is good news for a 49ers defensive line that needs all the help it can get. Street was banged up in the Minnesota game but it looks like he won’t miss any time.