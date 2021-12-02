Detroit Lions 1st Round Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux Versus Aidan Hutchinson Analysis & Statistics

As we wrap up the 12th week of the 2021 college season and All-Star game invites rolling in, we continue to dive deep into the upcoming NFL Draft class of prospects. With several prospects rising up the draft boards, others begin to fall, which gets tough for NFL teams. Do we select the high-potential prospect that will need time to develop before becoming a talented NFL player, or do we select the safe-floor prospect that you already know what you're getting? Let's dive into an interesting 32 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

