LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps) Barr is a bit of a surprise as a deactivation, even though he was listed as questionable on the Vikings’ final injury report of the week. This means the team will be without their two primary linebackers, which could be a bit of an issue, even against a Detroit offense that has had its struggles.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO