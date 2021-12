DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO