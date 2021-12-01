Official Biography About Avicii’s Life Published & Out Now

On December 1, the Tim Bergling Foundation hosted Avicii Arena‘s first annual mental health awareness event in honor of Sweden’s departed yet immortal icon. The 16,000-capacity Stockholm landmark underwent a commemorative rebranding last May, officially retiring its former name Ericcson Globe. Named after one of Avicii’s songs featured on Stories, “For A Better Day,” the two-hour event included performances by Stockholm’s own Galantis, Miriam Bryant, and the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. 14-year-old vocalist Ella Tiritiello performed a stunning arrangement of “For A Better Day” with the Stockholm Philharmonic, a performance that was viewed by millions via live broadcasts on Swedish national television, Swedish national radio, and YouTube. Zara Larsson, one of Tiritiello’s cherished idols and a highlighted performer that evening, praised the young singer’s exceptional rendition of the Avicii classic.
