Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) ruled out for Week 13's matchup

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis news is unfortunate for the Dallas offense, especially when Wilson...

Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
NFL
FanSided

It is time to bench this Chicago Bears player

During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys’ Defense

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like how many different players have played on his defense this season. He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he would’ve been scared if he knew this would happen back in September. But, now that it has, he thinks it’s awesome.
NFL
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyle Rudolph ruled out with ankle injury for Giants

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury sustained early in the third quarter. Rudolph had a 28-yard gain on a pass from Daniel Jones on the third play from...
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants' Andrew Thomas (ankle) will start in Week 11 versus Bucs

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) has been activated off of the injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 11 Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. Thomas has been the Giants' top-graded offensive tackle so far this season, so his return...
NFL
dallassun.com

Jets RB Michael Carter (ankle) out 'a couple weeks'

New York Jets leading rusher Michael Carter will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury. "It's going to be a couple weeks. He's dealing with a very mild high-ankle sprain -- low-grade high-ankle sprain," head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday. Carter has rushed for 430 yards and...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cedrick Wilson Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy outlook for Cowboys WR

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing at least one — and possibly two — of their star wide receivers on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper is out while in the COVID-19 protocol, and CeeDee Lamb is attempting to work his way back from a concussion. Someone has to catch passes in this offense, and Cedrick Wilson is one name to watch on the Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire.
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) active for Week 11

The New York Giants have listed Saquon Barkley (ankle) as active for Monday's Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley is active for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle back in Week 5. The uber-athletic back should be close to full strength after an additional week of rest while the Giants were on bye in Week 10. Barkley's return should push backup Devontae Booker back to the Giants' bench.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cole Anthony (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony will miss a third straight game and it's somewhat concerning that the Magic are ruling him out a full 24 hours ahead of time. Gary Harris (hand) is questionable. Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, and Terrence Ross are all in line for larger offensive roles.
NBA
numberfire.com

Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out for Knicks on Tuesday

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rose was listed as questionable to play due to a sore right ankle, and he's been ruled out as a result of it in the final game before Thanksgiving. His absence should mean a big minutes increase for Immanuel Quickley behind Kemba Walker at point guard. Quentin Grimes could also enter the rotation.
NBA
numberfire.com

Wizards' Davis Bertans (ankle) ruled out for Monday night against the Hornets

The Washington Wizards have ruled out forward Davis Bertans (ankle) for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bertans will sit out again while he recovers from an ankle sprain he suffered at the start of November. He appears to be nearing a return and is scheduled to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.
NBA
Music City Miracles

Titans rule OUT A.J. Brown, David Long Jr. and others for Week 12 tilt vs. Patriots

The Tennessee Titans continue to deal with more injuries than any other team in the league. Head coach Mike Vrabel just delivered his Friday afternoon press conference ahead of Sunday’s inner-conference showdown against the surging New England Patriots. Vrabel ruled OUT receiver A.J. Brown, LB David Long Jr., RG Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, RB Jeremy McNichols, and DT Teair Tart.
NFL
fantasypros.com

The Kickoff: Week 14 Waiver Wire Adds

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic | Castbox | RSS. Welcome to the latest episode of The Kickoff. All the fantasy football news and analysis you need in 15 minutes! Host Dan Harris (@danharris80) will be here for you each weekday throughout the NFL season as we break down all the latest news and deliver quick-hitting advice all season long. Presented by TickPick, the original no-fee ticket marketplace.
NFL

