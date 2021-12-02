Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) ruled out for Week 13's matchup

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like how many different players have played on his defense this season. He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he would’ve been scared if he knew this would happen back in September. But, now that it has, he thinks it’s awesome.
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury sustained early in the third quarter. Rudolph had a 28-yard gain on a pass from Daniel Jones on the third play from...
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) has been activated off of the injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 11 Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. Thomas has been the Giants' top-graded offensive tackle so far this season, so his return...
New York Jets leading rusher Michael Carter will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury. "It's going to be a couple weeks. He's dealing with a very mild high-ankle sprain -- low-grade high-ankle sprain," head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday. Carter has rushed for 430 yards and...
It's kind of a weird week for fantasy owners. With three games on Thursday, the timeline has kind of been moved up for making a lot of roster decisions — which kind of meshes with the waiver wire period which typically runs on Wednesday or Thursday in most leagues. There...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing at least one — and possibly two — of their star wide receivers on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper is out while in the COVID-19 protocol, and CeeDee Lamb is attempting to work his way back from a concussion. Someone has to catch passes in this offense, and Cedrick Wilson is one name to watch on the Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire.
The New York Giants have listed Saquon Barkley (ankle) as active for Monday's Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley is active for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle back in Week 5. The uber-athletic back should be close to full strength after an additional week of rest while the Giants were on bye in Week 10. Barkley's return should push backup Devontae Booker back to the Giants' bench.
Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony will miss a third straight game and it's somewhat concerning that the Magic are ruling him out a full 24 hours ahead of time. Gary Harris (hand) is questionable. Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, and Terrence Ross are all in line for larger offensive roles.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rose was listed as questionable to play due to a sore right ankle, and he's been ruled out as a result of it in the final game before Thanksgiving. His absence should mean a big minutes increase for Immanuel Quickley behind Kemba Walker at point guard. Quentin Grimes could also enter the rotation.
The Washington Wizards have ruled out forward Davis Bertans (ankle) for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bertans will sit out again while he recovers from an ankle sprain he suffered at the start of November. He appears to be nearing a return and is scheduled to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.
The Tennessee Titans continue to deal with more injuries than any other team in the league. Head coach Mike Vrabel just delivered his Friday afternoon press conference ahead of Sunday’s inner-conference showdown against the surging New England Patriots. Vrabel ruled OUT receiver A.J. Brown, LB David Long Jr., RG Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, RB Jeremy McNichols, and DT Teair Tart.
