Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) ruled out for Week 13's matchup

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing at least one — and possibly two — of their star wide receivers on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper is out while in the COVID-19 protocol, and CeeDee Lamb is attempting to work his way back from a concussion. Someone has to catch passes in this offense, and Cedrick Wilson is one name to watch on the Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO