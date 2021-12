I want you all to sit back and reflect before reading on, okay? Here’s your prompt:. Remember that moment when football *clicked* for you. Remember all of those moments when football just clicks. The moments where it stops being a game, and it really does feel not just like life and death but something much more serious than that (Yes, yes, I know. But Bill Shankly was right about this one thing). Just take a minute, take a deep breath and reflect on the moments when this silly sport makes you feel good, alive, and human. When the vibes are at their peak. I can wait.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO