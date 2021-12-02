Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (9-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Sacramento Kings 124, Los Angeles Clippers 115 (Final)
The Sacramento Kings bounce-back from abysmal second half vs. Lakers on Tuesday with a 124-115 victory in LA over the Clippers on Wednesday in LA.
Hear from Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell & Tyrese Haliburton.
With the stars out, the kids had the run of the place Wednesday — and though the Clippers did some trouble shooting, still they couldn’t catch the Kings, who followed the latest trend and got 🔥 against Ty Lue’s team.
For the second night in a row, the Clippers have slipped a spot in the defensive efficiency rankings.
Suns passed them last night at #2 behind Warriors.
Tonight, Cavaliers passed them at #3. – 2:38 AM
Clippers had 35 assists tonight one game after producing just 17. The 35 dimes are their most since Nov. 13. – 2:19 AM
Kings bounce back…Let’s talk about it.
Luke Kennard said that he hopes second unit and core guys can build off of the fourth quarter of tonight’s game.
Kennard said that he hasn’t felt like he has brought the appropriate level of energy, etc. that had he and Mann killing opposing second units for first half of Nov. – 1:41 AM
Luke Kennard said he’s been in a “rough shooting stretch.” Said defenses are playing a little more aggressive but the looks are there for him to hit, he said. – 1:40 AM
Luke Kennard: “There was a stretch there where we were winning games and our second unit was playing well. Recently, it’s on me, too, I’ve had a rough stretch the last week and a half when we’ve been losing. I gotta be a lot better.” – 1:39 AM
Luke Kennard on the kids: “It was great to see those guys come in, be aggressive, play hard, play with energy… it wasn’t going our way and those guys did a great job of picking us up.
“The way we’re going, we’re gonna need everybody.” – 1:38 AM
“I like these guys and I like our team, we’ve just got to find the way of getting to that consistency. We have to know what we expect every night.” -Alvin Gentry on the wild 3-3 start to his Kings coaching career – 1:34 AM
“Luke was a scapegoat at times when we weren’t playing well. People were blaming him, but it’s on us as basketball players. We have to be better. It’s not on any staffs. It’s not on any front office. It’s not on anybody except the guys on the court.” — Kings G Tyrese Haliburton – 1:30 AM
Top Rookies on Wed
Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 4 blk, 2-3 3P
Davion Mitchell, 20 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl
Brandon Boston Jr 13 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk – 1:26 AM
“As players, we dictated a lot of the conversation last night.” -Tyrese Haliburton on the locker room following the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday – 1:25 AM
Kings get it done in LA 🙌
👑 6 players in double-figures
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton and @Richaun Holmes double-doubles
👑 @De’Aaron Fox lead all scorers with 24 PTS pic.twitter.com/lCw0wasFLW – 1:20 AM
Ivica Zubac on the kids’ run late: “They just played hard. Some of those guys don’t get minutes every night and everyone wants to play, so any time they step on the court they want to get the most of their minutes.” – 1:20 AM
“I feel like we started soft,” center Ivica Zubac said. “Our game plan was to go under on most of the guys (screens) but I feel like we did it softly and should have been more aggressive and just let them get into their practice shots.” – 1:17 AM
Zubac says that plan was to go under on most of Kings, but he feels like Clippers played it too soft and allowed Kings to shoot “practice shots” – 1:17 AM
Work has kept me busy tonight, so I couldn’t watch closely. Every time I looked over, the lead was constantly fluctuating. Glad the result was a W but damn, the @Sacramento Kings sure like to keep things interesting. pic.twitter.com/mRJpLNEy5I – 1:17 AM
Nico Batum won’t be playing Friday, Ty Lue said. – 1:08 AM
Ty Lue says that Nicolas Batum is out Friday. – 1:08 AM
Ty Lue on Davion Mitchell: “I didn’t know he could shoot like that…”
Added that his defense isn’t “token defense” … was really impressed by his two-way impact tonight. – 1:05 AM
Kings 124, Clippers 115 | Final | “Got off to a real slow start (in the third) … we couldn’t keep up in that third quarter.”
Says the young guys “played pretty well.” – 1:02 AM
I remember when Anthony Davis complained about guys shooting their best against the Lakers, and…
Then I see Jonas Valanciunas and Terence Davis the last two games. – 12:59 AM
4th W in the last 5 trips to LA.
#KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/Vy8bdAFEey – 12:51 AM
The Sacramento Kings made 15 three-pointers.
Not a single one was from Buddy Hield.
Davis: 5
Mitchell: 3
Hali: 2
Fox: 2
Metu: 2
King: 1 – 12:50 AM
Kings hold on to beat Clippers 124-115.
LA ends homestand at 2-4. Season-worst 3-game losing streak. Back at .500 at 11-11. Allowed 120+ in back-to-back games. And Clippers are back at Staples Center Friday, but it is a Los Angeles Lakers home game on national television. – 12:50 AM
Kings improve to 6-6 on the road with a 124-115 victory over the Clippers. De’Aaron Fox finishes with 24 points, Terence Davis 20, Davion Mitchell 20, Richaun Holmes 16 points and 11 rebounds. – 12:50 AM
Better effort, better result. Alvin Gentry moved back to 3-3 over his first six games as head coach of the Kings Wednesday night at Staples Center. Behind a balanced attack, the Kings handled the Clippers for a solid 124-115 road victory. Here are six quick thoughts from the win. – 12:50 AM
OKC draft picks with a big night.
Thunder lose another fun, competitive game.
Rockets win 4th straight.
Magic win.
Clippers lose 3rd straight to fall to .500.
Tankathon about to get lit like it’s 2021. – 12:50 AM
Kings will survive the scare and split the back-to-back. Sacramento wins in LA over the Clippers 124-115 to notch the 9th victory of the season. 24 points for De’Aaron Fox, 23 from Terence Davis. Both teams will link up again on Saturday. – 12:49 AM
Maybe the Kings should just play the rest of the season on the road? 6-6 now on the season outside of Sac. 3-8 in the Golden 1 Center.
Kings beat the Clippers 124-115 – 12:49 AM
Final: Sacramento 124, Clippers 115
Clippers are 11-11. Kennard and Mann each score a team-high 19 points. Clippers outscored 20-11 in fast break points. It was all about the Clippers’ bench, which scored 71 points. – 12:49 AM
The Sacramento Kings have two wins in two games at Staples Center this season in and three in 11 games at Golden 1 Center. – 12:49 AM
Kings win. – 12:48 AM
Kings looking to hold of a late Clippers surge, up 121-113 with 1:19 to play – 12:45 AM
Fox and Mann trade pairs of FTs.
Kings up 121-113 with 1:19 left, Gentry uses a timeout to close the game. – 12:45 AM
Battlin’ back.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Ok5RGTZUQU – 12:43 AM
Ty Lue’s challenge is unsuccessful and a foul stands on Keon Johnson. The Clippers trail 119-111 with 1:28 left, and one timeout remaining. – 12:42 AM
Clippers are challenging the call of a foul on Fox. – 12:41 AM
Ty Lue is challenging the Keon Johnson foul on De’Aaron Fox.
Clippers have scored 14 unanswered, trail 119-111 with 1:28 left. – 12:41 AM
Single digits for first time since early second quarter after Keon Johnson makes two FTs. – 12:40 AM
Clippers trim the Kings lead to 10 with 2:05 to go. – 12:40 AM
10-point Kings lead, 2 minutes left…. – 12:39 AM
Gentry calls timeout with 3:05 left to play. Kings up 119-104. – 12:36 AM
Terence Davis has been waiting for this kind of game. Maybe that’ll wake him up a bit this season. – 12:34 AM
2nd Double-Double of the season for @Tyrese Haliburton 🙌
12 pts
11 asts pic.twitter.com/NicmDCKAfR – 12:33 AM
Five 3’s in the game for Terence Davis now. Finally seeing him catch fire – 12:33 AM
Terence Davis with his finest performance of the season, reaches 20 points tonight. Kings up 19 with 6:00 to go. – 12:32 AM
Justise Winslow is in at center, replacing Hartenstein.
Clips down 19 with 6 minutes to go. – 12:32 AM
Terence Davis is the third Kings player with 20 points. – 12:31 AM
One of my former coach used to say in those situations:
“It’s gonna be a beautiful win” – 12:29 AM
Fox catches Kennard being loose with the ball, gets it back from Haliburton, dunks to put Kings up 18.
Clippers have been down double digits since there were 9 minutes left in first half.
Kings outscoring LA 20-4 on the break, and 20-8 off turnovers. – 12:29 AM
Been a lot of debating about “elite” skills on this Kings team.
There’s no debating that Richaun Holmes’ touch around the rim is elite. – 12:27 AM
Fox breakaway. Kings up 111-93. – 12:27 AM
Kings lead down to 14, and Alvin is taking it seriously enough to get starters back in (Mitchell instead of Metu) – 12:25 AM
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/chk4B10TTo pic.twitter.com/7FSTTCkptY – 12:24 AM
Brandon Boston Jr. fouled Louis King shooting a 3.
Kennard heard the whistle and became probably the fourth Clipper tonight to throw the ball against the stanchion in frustration – 12:21 AM
Ty Lue starts second half with Scrubb, Kennard, Johnson, Boston, Hartenstein.
It’s basically like the preseason game vs the Kings, only Luke Walton isn’t here. – 12:18 AM
Sorry CLIPPER fans. You are on your own in the 4th Q v Sacramento. Clips down by 23 with Paul George resting.
Rest time for Ralph. It is 12:15 AM in Florida. – 12:17 AM
We’ve likely reached the nadir period of the Clippers’ season.
One more quarter to go, but Kings have a 99-76 lead, and I’m not expecting to see the veteran Clippers rest of the game.
Kings up 18-2 on fast break points and shooting 56.5% after playing upstate last night. – 12:15 AM
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell with his second 20-point performance of his season. Kings with a 23 point lead in LA over the Clippers headed to the 4th thanks to a 37-24 3rd quarter. Sacramento with 18 fastbreak points tonight – 12:15 AM
The third quarter is over and perhaps this fourth can use a running clock? It’s Kings 99, Clippers 76. – 12:14 AM
Kings lead 99-76 heading to the fourth. Mitchell leads with 20 points. 6 Kings in double-figures. – 12:14 AM
Kings pouring it on in this 3rd quarter. Doing a lot of the hard work defensively.
Alvin Gentry mentioned that this team allows their offense to effect their defense. Shots are falling tonight which has given the Kings energy on defense. – 12:12 AM
Davion Mitchell has 20. 2 points away from his career-high. 7/7 field. – 12:11 AM
Lou King jumper. Kings up 25. – 12:10 AM
Davion Mitchell is killing the Clips — he’s got 18 on 6-for-6 shooting, including making all three of his treys.
Career high for the rookie? 22. He’s almost there. – 12:10 AM
Kings extend lead to 23 points in the 3rd quarter
All 5 starters now in double-figures 📈 pic.twitter.com/04Rp8xAk5Q – 12:10 AM
Davion Mitchell is up to 18 points on 6/6 form the field. Kings are rolling. – 12:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with their second consecutive 30 point quarter in this game, building a 23 point lead now – 12:10 AM
The latest bucket by Terence Davis beget a “wake up!” call from the crowd. – 12:09 AM
Jay Scrubb (36 points this afternoon in the G) is running with the second unit.
(and Davis gets a BLOB dunk right in front of him – 12:09 AM
TD hammer. Kings up 91-70. – 12:09 AM
All five Kings starters are in double-figures.
None of them have more points than Davion Mitchell, who has 16 points on 5 shots – 12:08 AM
Terence Davis has outscored Clippers 6-2 on the break by himself – 12:06 AM
🗣️ AND ONEEE
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/qBuOw5Ye74 – 12:04 AM
Terence Davis dimed Fox, then followed up his third 3 with a pick-six off Bledsoe.
Morris/Ibaka have 7 points on 3/17 FGs, 1/7 3s (no FTs).
Lue has to burn another timeout after a Davis fueled 7-0 Kings run has LA down 19 again – 12:03 AM
Turnover Eric Bledsoe, whose dribble was poked away on his way to the rim, and Terance Davis turns it into a dunk on the other end. It’s a 7-0 Sacramento run and back to a 19-point Kings lead. – 12:02 AM
Terence Davis is having a moment. – 12:01 AM
So much of “what can the Clippers do?” as far as busting this latest multi-week slide comes down to players either coming back, needing to get back, or simply just cleaning up the wasteful parts of their games.
That’s pretty much what the next three weeks are about for LAC. – 12:00 AM
Bledsoe got himself an and-one, Buddy Hield got up from the bench to tell the 5 Kings on the floor to huddle up, and Alvin Gentry called a timeout before Bledsoe could shoot the free throw.
Clippers up 75-62 with 7:52 left in third quarter. Second night of B2B looms… – 11:58 PM
Richaun Holmes just took a hard fall – biting on a pump fake, falling over Ivica Zubac and is taking inventory. Remains in the game despite obvious discomfort. – 11:57 PM
Ooof nasty fall for Richaun Holmes. Hopefully he’s OK. – 11:56 PM
Dangerous fall for Richaun Holmes, who got caught up in the air while Zubac scored through him.
Holmes is on his feet, could have been a lot worse. – 11:56 PM
Man, that was a scary fall by Richaun Holmes as he went over the top of Ivica Zubac’s pump fake. He’s standing, hands on his knees and shaking his head, but at least he is up. – 11:56 PM
Richaun Holmes took a big fall. He landed on his right hip and is down. – 11:56 PM
A minute and 24 seconds and Ty calls time — Sacramento came out and laid eight quick points on the Clippers, who missed their first three looks. – 11:52 PM
Kings start second half on 8-0 run, and they looked like they had no problem taking advantage of this lineup after having halftime to discuss.
Another early timeout for Ty Lue, this one 97 seconds into the third quarter. – 11:51 PM
8-0 Kings start to the 2nd half. 👀 – 11:51 PM
Kings open the 3rd on a 8-0 run – 11:51 PM
Kings bust out with an 8-0 run. Lead 70-52 in the third. – 11:50 PM
Solid first half for the Kings, who lead the Clippers 62-52 at the break. The Kings outshot the Clippers 51.1% to 43.4% with 14 assists on 23 baskets. Nice contributions from Chimezie Metu and Davion Mitchell with 13 points apiece. Can the Kings play four quarters? We will see. – 11:36 PM
The young fella puttin’ in work!
📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/fA0rTPkwz9 – 11:36 PM
Clippers already cut half of 20-point Kings lead, trail 62-52 at halftime.
Brandon Boston Jr. already has 11 off the bench; his career-high is 13.
Clippers have work to do on glass, still, with Kings up 24-22 there. Mitchell and Metu lead all scorers with 13 apiece. – 11:36 PM
Optimism: Kings have 9 threes in the first half and lead by 10!
Pessimism: Kings have taken 24 threes, continue to be way too reliant on them, and if the shots stop falling in the 2nd half idk how this team will score.
Kings lead 62-52 at half. – 11:35 PM
Kings lead the Clippers 62-52 at the half. Sacramento seems to have found the shooting touch – for now – 50% from the floor, 38% from distance. Chimezie Metu & Davion Mitchell with 13 points each. – 11:34 PM
Kings 62, Clips 52 | Half | Sac is 23 for 45 from the field; Clippers are 23 for 53 … but down 10. (Sac is 7-9 at the line and has hit nine 3s. Clips? 2-2, and 4-17 from deep.)
Good news for Clippers fans? Brandon Boston has 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 15 active minutes. – 11:34 PM
Unlike the NFTs traded on Crypto.com Arena’s exchange, Brandon Boston Jr.’s jumper is real and it’s spectacular. He has 11 points in 14 minutes.
The Clippers trail 62-52 at halftime but cut their deficit from 20 to 10 in only half a quarter. – 11:33 PM
Kings head to the half with a 62-52 lead. Metu and Mitchell each have 13 points. 9 points each for Haliburton and Fox. – 11:32 PM
Keon Johnson officially playing his second game today so that he can play defense for 12 seconds – 11:32 PM
It took until the final minute of the first half, but Clippers will finally shoot free throws – 11:31 PM
Kennard in for Zu, so you have: Morris, Boston, Jackson, Mann and Kennard out there for the final 31.3. – 11:31 PM
Threadin’ the needle.
@Serge Ibaka ➡️ @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/qeNn9ZaxuR – 11:30 PM
The Clippers have actually taken seven more shots in this game but have only made one fewer than Sacramento. And 9 of SAC’s 20 buckets have been threes. – 11:28 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. leading the Clippers with nine points (in 11 minutes) – 11:26 PM
Buddy Hield with a professional live ball turnover. – 11:24 PM
Kings built the lead to 20, and now they’re up 52-37 with 4:09 left to play in second quarter.
The second night of a B2B is always a looming factor, but a really bad sign for start of this month that Clippers let another team build out a big first half lead. – 11:24 PM
The Ty ▶️ Richaun connection is special.
Kings lead by 20 in LA ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b10CCezqD0 – 11:22 PM
Kings go up 20 over the Clippers here in the first half. – 11:21 PM
Metu with another triple. Kings up 20. – 11:20 PM
Louis King and Chimezie Metu have both had their feet come out from under them because of wet spots on that end of the floor. Somebody grab a mop. – 11:19 PM
Kings energy is great here in this first half. – 11:19 PM
Marcus Morris tosses the ball against the stanchion after being whistled for a foul in transition on SAC’s Holmes and Sacramento leads … 47-30. – 11:19 PM
And-1 for Holmes. He puts the Kings up 47-30. – 11:19 PM
Buying or selling this 16 point Kings lead? – 11:18 PM
The steal, the pass, the finish 👑 🔋 pic.twitter.com/S80zodpolu – 11:18 PM
The Kings blew a 14-point third quarter lead last night.
They’re up 14 now… I reckon they’ve heard enough in last 24 hours about playing more consistently – 11:17 PM
Franz Wagner is an intriguing player. Did not expect him to play like this. Tantalizing combination of shooting, playmaking, and off-ball skills.
Who’s a good comp for his play style? I keep picturing some combination of Kings Hedo and Danny Granger, but I’m not sure that works – 11:16 PM
Clippers Slam Squad.
Apparently, the louder you scream, the higher they jump.
That sounds dangerous 😳 pic.twitter.com/lt3x52bVdh – 11:16 PM
The lob to @Isaiah Hartenstein!!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/00ivpERd0U – 11:15 PM
Kings lead LA 42-28 with 8:30 left in first half. Davion Mitchell with 13 points and hasn’t missed a shot from anywhere. – 11:13 PM
Davion up to 13 PTS on 4-of-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DOa3mRm5gF – 11:13 PM
Kings have taken 17 threes in 15 minutes. Thankfully they’ve made 7 of them.
That tells me their half court offensive philosophy hasn’t changed, shots are just falling. – 11:13 PM
Davion Mitchell is first player in double figures, and then he forced Eric Bledsoe into a turnover for Kings’ first steal. Of course it led to a fast break bucket.
LA down double digits again – 11:12 PM
Don’t dribble in Davion Mitchell’s general vicinity unless it’s absolutely necessary. – 11:11 PM
END 1Q: Kings lead Clippers 29-21.
@Davion Mitchell leads all scorers with 8 PTS on 3-for-3 from the field. pic.twitter.com/lyxcqh5rm7 – 11:09 PM
Kings 29, Clips 21 | End 1 | Eight Clippers have scored, but none of them has more than four points. FWIW — even with the infusion of size in the starting lineup, the Clippers are being outrebounded 16-10, including 4-0 on offensive boards. – 11:07 PM
11 of Jayson Tatum’s 26 came in the 4th quarter tonight. He’s four behind DeMar DeRozan for the league lead…
NBA LEADERS – 4th QUARTER POINTS
1. DeRozan, Chi 147
2. TATUM, BOS 143
3. LaVine, Chi 136
4. George, LAC 120
5. Herro, Mia 119 – 11:06 PM
Only two turnovers for Clippers, so there’s a short term improvement.
But Kings didn’t foul Clippers at all in first quarter, and LA missed 5 of 6 3s. Kings also owned glass once Ibaka/Zubac left.
Kings lead 29-21, end of first quarter. – 11:06 PM
The Kings lead the Clippers, 29-21, after one quarter, thanks to a 14-2 run late in the quarter.
Clips being outrebounded 16-10. No fast-break points, nor second-chance points, for LAC. – 11:05 PM
Kings lead 29-21 after 1Q. Mitchell leads with 8 points. 6 for Metu. – 11:05 PM
Feels like Davion Mitchell plays the right way no matter what. – 11:05 PM
Davion Mitchell is firing away. 8 points in 4 minutes. – 11:04 PM
Lou Kings looked like he stepped on a banana peel. – 11:03 PM
🚫 DENIED 🚫
📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/kQICNQpPEX – 11:03 PM
It took 10 minutes, but Clippers have their first turnover (not great that it was a shot clock ATO) – 11:02 PM
I appreciate Davion Mitchell continuing to shoot with confidence even with his struggles this season. Not all rookies keep that confidence. – 11:00 PM
Kings are on a 14-2 run that basically started when the Clippers started making subs.
I rememeber when the LA bench was a strength too…
Kings up 23-16 with 1:58 left in first quarter. – 10:59 PM
Ha: @BSieman saying “people were saying” Brandon Boston’s double-duty Monday in a G League game + Clippers vs Nola game was a “Boston Marathon.”
@Jim Jackson‘s like, pssh, these kids play “18 AAU games in one day.” – 10:59 PM
11-0 Kings run. 20-14. – 10:58 PM
Alex Len needs the fight doctor. He’s bleeding. – 10:56 PM
Reggie Jackson fought for control of his own miss — alas, went Sacramento’s way … as Reggie ended up in Steve Ballmer’s lap baseline. – 10:56 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. comes in, blocks Alex Len’s dunk – 10:55 PM
Kings looking a little discombobulated on the sub, picking up a delay of game with Louis King trying to come in.
Gentry was not pleased – 10:54 PM
Serge Ibaka checks out with 4:43 to play in the first. The dual-big lineup was +1 in its first shift. – 10:53 PM
Bled and Serge check out, Terance, Luke check in.
Clippers 14, Kings 13, 4:43, 1st. – 10:53 PM
Metu triple. 14-12 Clippers. – 10:52 PM
This lineup is holding up so far, with LA out to a 12-9 lead 5.5 minutes in.
Also, the Clippers have no turnovers. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento is 3-10 from the field and has yet to grab an offensive rebound — what had been the Clips’ “kryptonite,” PG said. Success for the two-big lineup? – 10:48 PM
Neemias Queta is on the Kings’ active roster for tonight. – 10:45 PM
Here is the only time last season that Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, and Ivica Zubac shared the floor last season.
Ironically, they gave up an offensive rebound… pic.twitter.com/oKjbRThnnu – 10:43 PM
“Terence Davis spent the summer working on his decision making….” -Mark Jones
[narrator: as Jones speaks these words, Davis pulls up for an ill-advised 3-point shot] – 10:43 PM
Kings vs "Clippers" to close the night means I get to go to bed as soon as postgame media for the Celtics is done. That's a win!
Chimezie Metu gets the Kings on the board with a solid bounce. Fox drills a triple. 5-0 Kings. – 10:42 PM
Clippers starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson – 10:35 PM
Jae'Sean Tate was a go-to guy in Australia with the Sydney Kings. Not surprised he has the capacity for games like this.
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/uOTtu9nDSX – 10:23 PM
Mavs win 139-107 tonight in New Orleans, shooting a franchise record 68.7% FG!!! The old record was 67.7% on March 24, 1983 vs the San Diego Clippers
Just like Alvin Gentry apologized to Kings fans last night, someone from the organization should apologize to Pelicans fans after that performance tonight
The Mavericks set a franchise record tonight by shooting 57-83 from the floor, adding up to a new best of .687 FG%.
*.687 at NOP, 12/1/21
.677 at SD, 3/24/83
.655 at HOU, 11/25/09
.652 vs. SAC, 11/3/07
.648 vs. TOR, 3/7/02 pic.twitter.com/kLDgjdndb3 – 10:12 PM
I'm not sure Jaylen Brown should be playing. I'm pretty sure a cross-country flight isn't going to do him any wonders. And I'm really sure he shouldn't play in the back-to-backs on the trip (UTA-POR and LAL-LAC).
Clips-Sac (about those rebounding issues?)
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Terence Davis
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox – 10:02 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 12/1:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 10:01 PM
Kings starters vs Clippers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 10:01 PM
The LA Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka, and Ivica Zubac tonight vs Kings – 10:00 PM
Tyronn Lue mentioned that Paul George “tweaked” an ankle Sunday against the Warriors.
By allowing George to rest today instead of Friday or Saturday, it gives George three days off in a row and has him available for both ends of the upcoming back-to-back. – 9:57 PM
Together.
@Reggie Jackson 🤝 @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/lRTNvEc1H7 – 9:41 PM
This Sixers – Celtics game is the worst game of the year, outside of that Lakers Kings triple OT game.
Tre Mann's game reminds me so much of… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
I railed on the Kings on today's Locked On NBA. Pels look like them tonight.
Moe Harkless has been ruled out, per Alvin Gentry
I feel like Clippers could go a lot of ways here, including starting three bigs. – 9:14 PM
Alvin Gentry when asked about Kings’ defensive issues, especially in paint points allowed:
“One of the things we can do is stop turning the ball over.”
That… sounds familiar🤔 – 9:13 PM
Moe Harkless is out tonight for the Kings – 9:12 PM
Former Clipper Maurice Harkless has been ruled out tonight for SAC. – 9:12 PM
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Maurice Harkless (knee) has been ruled out vs. the Clippers tonight. – 9:12 PM
Moe Harkless is out again. – 9:12 PM
Alvin Gentry praising Terance Mann when I asked him about LA’s defense. Said Mann is one of the league’s more underrated defenders, takes on assignments 1-4, etc. – 9:05 PM
Al Horford has five blocks tonight. His career-high is seven, set in 2011 against the Sacramento Kings.
Kings coach Alvin Gentry said he believes Terance Mann is one of the league’s more underrated defenders because of his pressure and versatility. – 9:04 PM
Alvin Gentry on Clippers’ defense: “I think one of the underrated players in the league is Terance Mann” for his defensive versatility. – 9:03 PM
Rockets cut a 15-point lead to four with Tate doing everything. But the extra small lineup inviting OKC to the rim. Mann three-point play. – 8:59 PM
Pick your favorite @Lexus Looks: – 8:57 PM
So…how we feeling about tonight Kings fans? 🥴 – 8:55 PM
Lue says that Amir Coffey is unavailable tonight. – 8:47 PM
Amir Coffey isn’t available tonight for the Clippers, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM
Ty Lue says he’s going “Rick Carlisle” today and not telling us (or Alvin) his starting lineup for tonight vs Kings – 8:46 PM
Nico Batum, who has been in health and safety protocols for 10 days, says he “feels better,” according to Ty Lue. But it’s unclear for his return date. – 8:45 PM
Ty ain’t saying who’s starting for Paul George tonight vs. SAC: “I’m Rick Carlisle today.” – 8:42 PM
Clippers starters with PG out:
Ty Lue: “I’m not telling you.” – 8:42 PM
Daigneault is going super small in the first quarter with SGA, Mann, Maledon, Watson, JRE. Everything is on the table. – 8:27 PM
Folks, I think Tre Mann might be a pretty good shooter! – 8:23 PM
The Kings Beat virtual happy hour is set for tomorrow, Thurs. Dec. 2 from 5:30-7. I’ll open up five more slots between now and midnight for anyone who wants to jump on board as a premium subscriber.
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 8:16 PM
OKC’s first bucket: a Tre Mann trey, man. – 8:13 PM
LOL Tre Mann is a fast starter. – 8:11 PM
Today’s #wallpaperwednesday is absolutely rich 😏
Presented by @ankr | 📲🔥 pic.twitter.com/UijAnfn6Tj – 8:01 PM
#Rockets starters vs OKC:
Mathews, Gordon, Tate, Porter, Wood.
Thunder starters: Bazley, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann, Robinson-Earl – 7:34 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Thunder: Dort, Bazley, Robinson-Earl, Mann, Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:33 PM
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is a “sweetheart.”
“He’s easy to root for. He’s a guy you can really get behind.” – 6:36 PM
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann starting: “He’s shown significant progress in a short amount of time. He’s got a lot of sauce.” – 6:34 PM
Tre Mann is starting tonight. – 6:33 PM
Thunder starters with Giddey out:
– SGA
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
First-career start for Tre Mann. – 6:33 PM
Thunder starters vs Rockets
SGA
Tre Mann (!)
Dort
Bazley
JRE
All four OKC rookies have now had at least one start this season. – 6:32 PM
The Gators are in Norman tonight. Tre Mann would be there as a fan if the Thunder wasn’t playing.
Story on Mann finding the right balance as a rookie guard: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 6:10 PM
Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.
12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.
What will their record be heading into rematch in LA? pic.twitter.com/lFgZ8zDmIw – 6:03 PM
Marvin Bagley (non-covid related illness) and Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) are out again tonight. Moe Harkless is questionable. – 5:59 PM
This time last year, Jay Scrubb was dealing with a foot injury to start his rookie season. Now, rookie Jason Preston is out with a foot injury as well.
Scrubb explained how he can relate to Preston: pic.twitter.com/EkhuukPuxo – 5:29 PM
Keon Johnson on comeback push:
“We just knew we had to get stops. We got stops on defense, then we can get any shot we wanted on the offensive end. We just knew that we can’t match their buckets. We just got to get stops and then hopefully get a good look on the other end…” – 5:11 PM
Agua Caliente Clippers had 25 turnovers today, were outscored 33-14 off turnovers.
However…
They made up for it by outrebounding Stars 60-33. – 5:09 PM
Kings vs Clippers tonight in LA. Sacramento will be without Marvin Bagley (non-COVID illness), Harrison Barnes (foot sprain) & Maurice Harkless is questionable (left knee soreness). – 4:52 PM
Agua Caliente Clippers win 116-108. Jay Scrubb had 36 and 9. Keon Johnson had 14/8/9.
It’s the Clippers, so of course they came back from a double digit deficit.
Back again in a few hours 😴 – 4:51 PM
The Kings are listing Maurice Harkless (knee) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Marvin Bagley III (illness), Harrison Barnes (foot) and Robert Woodard II (ankle) are out. – 4:36 PM
Scrubb got another go-ahead FG under a minute here, Moses Wright erased Butler’s angle drive, then Keon Johnson got his 9th assist to Scrubb to finish break.
Scrubb has 36. ACC up 110-106 with 41.7 left. – 4:32 PM
