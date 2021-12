(Pocket-lint) - If you're a VR fan or want to break into virtual reality gaming, then you might have been waiting for a deal on the Oculus Quest 2. The Black Friday deals are already in full swing and we've already seen deals and discounts on various HTC Vive headsets, but the Quest 2 sadly is rarely discounted. This is mostly because the Quest 2 is already affordable and likely priced at a loss for Oculus. However, there is some good news as you can currently purchase a Quest 2 via Amazon and get a gift voucher in return.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO