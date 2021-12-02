vROps 8.4 Dashboard Share stopped working after upgrade

VM Workstation 10.0.3 Build 1895310 running in Ubuntu 14.04 64bit. Yesterday my tool bar disappeared from the tool bar when working in full screen mode. I still see the tabs, I still have the controls for Stop Play etc. I just lost the Standard tool bar (File, Edit, View, VM and Tabs) menus. I like to use these to connect USB devices, but now I have to drop out of full screen mode to make a change. If I right click on the toolbar, I get no options. I have gone into Edit -> Preferences -> Displays and played with all the check boxes, but was unable to get the standard toolbar options back in full screen. Any suggestions?
Comments / 0