ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Re: vRA8: delete snapshot via swagger example?

By kev01228
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I am trying to delete a snapshot via swagger/postman...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Can delete old AppStacks?

We had successfully updated an existing AppStack1 and named the new updated AppStack as AppStack2. When you view the Appstack2 details, it mentioned that the parent Appstack is AppStack1. Question is, can we delete AppStack1? or Appstack1 should not be deleted because AppStack2 is referring to AppStack1?. Hope someone shares...
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Delete Duplicate Files

Is a software tool developed in order to help people detect and remove all duplicate files present on their computers. The interface is quite easy to work with, yet the design used is reminiscent of the classical one present in the Windows 98 and 95 operating systems. Aside from that, it is split into several panels which enable you to easily access different actions.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Deleting device profile

I want to remove a device profile from UEM Console, but it is unsuccessful because the following message appears "This profile cannot be deleted because commands are currently pending for assigned devices". The profile is inactive and has no smart group in it. How can I remove it?. Thanks in...
COMPUTERS
smallbiztrends.com

27 Email Signature Examples

Email signatures are a crucial part of a business email and have a lot of importance. The presence of an email signature can tell a recipient who you are, what you do, and the best ways to get in touch with you. A well-crafted, relevant email signature can have a lot of benefits for your business. We’ll look at what an email signature is and why it’s important, plus examples of email signatures to help you create your own.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshots#Swagger#0156
vmware.com

Delete mulitple Apps at once

We need to delete multiple Apps (Versions) at once. Where is it possible?. At the moment it is possible to delete just one version at a time. We heard of a script used by python on the console server is possible, but i hope there is a simpler way to delete the versions.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

An Introduction to DNF with 20 Examples

DNF stands for Dandified YUM, a completely updated version of YUM Package Manager. It was originally introduced on Fedora 18 and has now become the default package manager on Fedora 22, RHEL, and CentOS 8 to handle the RPM package management. DNF improves the deficiencies of YUM, including poor performance, high memory usage, and slowness for dependency resolution. The current and stable version of DNF is 4.2.7.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRA8: Delete a VM Custom Property via REST?

Swagger shows us an example of how to add customProperties with PATCH at the below uri, but what about deleting a property?. Keeping with the above as an example, how could I go about deleting property additionalProp3 ?. Thanks in advance!
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Examples of Multi-Cursor for working with Data

How to save time and nerves when coding for data analysis in VS Code using Multi-Cursor and selection features. Working with data can be very dynamic with repeated forward and backward motions through your code to adjust and copy snippets, introducing new assumptions, filters or steps that have an impact way below. This happens notably often when doing EDA or developing processing pipelines and you have to find your path to the solution somewhat experimentally, asking yourself: How would this look for a different variable? How does it change if trimmed to the 99th percentile? Is it faster and still working, if I filter two steps earlier? This process is called discovery for a reason, but if we’re honest to ourselves, that’s what we like about it. New ideas can come very fast in this process. However, changing the code to cater these ideas can be a grind. This is where I see the benefit of Multi-Cursor and advanced selection features.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Re: VMware Workstation 16 Pro HDD fixed size?

When you create a new VM, select "Custom" configuration at the first screen. Here you can select "Allocate all disk space now" | Author of Vimalin. The virtual machine Backup app for VMware Fusion, VMware Workstation and Player |. | More info at vimalin.com | Twitter @wilva.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Frustrated and /Disappointed

I mad the major mistake of upgrading from v7 to v12. Now the mouse doesn't work and the programs I need to access via windows for my VA appointments, are unavailable. Waisted two days on the forms and FAQ's following each step. I get to the point that tells me to "START A SUPPORT TICKET" and I can't. I called VM, "If you are calling for support, hang up." REALLY???? Now I am left with two options, 1) spend money I don't have and buy a PC that is going to be used a few times a month, 2) Find a product from a company that isn't going to have their phone system insult me and that might give a **bleep** about their customers. FYI, I checked the security settings, changed the compatibility modes, reinstalled (4 times), removed and reinstalled the USB driver, added /changed the mouse.vusb. (Yes, I tried "FALSE" and "TRUE" ) thing even tried to go back to v7. Now I can't access the old VM's from there either. In short, I got screwed.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

OSX Monterey host network stops when Fusion Pro 12.2.1 is launched

I am not sure when this started happening. When I launch the Fusion application I lose all networking on the host. As well the guest OS does not have networking. When I quit Fusion, all is back to normal. I am using a wired ethernet connection for the host. Ideas?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vsan 7 install

I am interested in vsan technology. I have 3 physical servers and I want to install and learn vcenter 7 and vsan 7 advanced licenses. How to install vsan? Will vcenter be activated after installing it or installed with a different iso ? Which model or design can be installed on 3 physical servers according to the advanced license. Do I need to make raid 5 or raid6 disks from ilo server on physical machine before installing ESXi for vsan? How many datastores and what size should I use in vsan? What would be the best configuration of this? How can I learn what to do starting from the physical server settings for the installation?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

PowerCLI with Grafana possible?

I'm very new to PowerCLI, but I've been asked to obtain 3 reports and wonder if there is an example website to help me?. 1. List all VMs with snapshots older than 2 days, showing VM name, OS, snapshot size, any tags. 2 VMs assigned with a tag called "Testing"...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

fusion drives moved to new mac

This is a long shot for me but here goes. My MAC failed. I have a copy of fusion on the SSD and Virtual machines on a Hard drive. I needed a program on the VM so got another MAC put the SSD in a USB drive and the the HD in another. Booted on the SSD, ran Fusion and ran the Windows 10 VM. It asked me weather I had copied or moved it. I said copied as I wasnt sure which to choose, bad move i think. Now I get this in a message box:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Add a Single Rule in a Section API requires "_revision" field in body after upgrade

The version of my older NSX-T (2.3.1.0.0.11294271) used to work with "Add a Single Rule in a Section" API. "target_id": "192.168.100.7" "target_id": "192.168.100.8" Now trying to work with NSX-T 3.0.2 it suddenly requires that I add "_revision" field to the body, and it returns :. {. "httpStatus" : "BAD_REQUEST",. "error_code"...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Freeze host and VM 7.0.3b

I have an upgraded version of VMWare ESXi 7.0 Update 3b (build 18905247) on the server. Unfortunately, the server gradually freezes and marks the VM as faulty. After the rest, everything repeats. You can't go back, Shift + R won't find anything. Is there a solution to how to return ESXi to 7.0.2d or fix this error?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: unable to use space why ?

Unable to use space why ? — When installing ESXi 7 in Fusion, it created a 142Gig disk.. However the data-size it too small for me at only 13Gig, and in order to get more space i need to add aditional drive... ESxi install would take 8Gig or so i'm guessing which would leave around 130Gig for datastore.. So why can't i grow it into freespace on system disk?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Lost my Tool bar in Full screen mode

VM Workstation 10.0.3 Build 1895310 running in Ubuntu 14.04 64bit. Yesterday my tool bar disappeared from the tool bar when working in full screen mode. I still see the tabs, I still have the controls for Stop Play etc. I just lost the Standard tool bar (File, Edit, View, VM and Tabs) menus. I like to use these to connect USB devices, but now I have to drop out of full screen mode to make a change. If I right click on the toolbar, I get no options. I have gone into Edit -> Preferences -> Displays and played with all the check boxes, but was unable to get the standard toolbar options back in full screen. Any suggestions?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM player ver 15 :mouse is flickering when accessing via remote PC.

Currently Windows 10 update has forced to update VM player version to 15.5.7 build-17171714. After upgrade, mouse pointer is jumping inside VM player when accessing through remote PC. Please help to find a solution for this issue. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Expect a moderator to move your thread to the...
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

Re: High availability without use

Hello everyone , I have about 2 Dell servers with the full license of Vmware Esxi 5.1 , it turns out that during a microsoft audit , they saw that the Vshpere HA box was checked , now they are charging us to buy the redundant licenses for Microsoft Server , SQLServer including a charge since the purchase of Microsoft Server 2012 , as they deduce that it is a chargeback , but we never used Vsphere HA , the box was just checked , have you ever had any kind of situation like this ?
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy