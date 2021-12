NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant continues to spread, and more cases have been confirmed in Connecticut and New York City. Officials said Sunday a Connecticut man in his 60s from Hartford County started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to the hospital,” he told CBS...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO