The Last Elder

Sophie Katelnikoff Shepherd, who died recently, was considered to be the last remaining elder from the village of Karluk. Although she was raised in the small village on the southwest side of Kodiak Island, she also lived in Ouzinkie, Larsen Bay and the city of Kodiak. At age 93,...
By Clear Sky Native Youth Leadership Council interns Kayla Harstad, Lailani Norman, Tim Shay, and Akichita Taken Alive. Indigenous peoples and communities have long used stories to understand the world and our place in it. Seedcast is a story-centered podcast by Nia Tero and a special monthly column produced in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald about nurturing and rooting stories of the Indigenous experience.
In 1 Kings 2, King David is on his death bed having a conversation with his son Solomon, who will succeed him as the king of Israel. David tells Solomon to kill a man named Shimei after He is gone. Wow! David orders a murder right before his death. The backstory is that years before, there was a civil war in Israel. Absalom, David’s son, led a revolt against him causing David to flee the capital. On the way Shimei, came out and cursed David. David’s men offered to kill him but David refused. Later when David returned to power, Shimei apologized. David promised to never kill him, but now sees the opportunity to technically keep his word by having his son exact revenge. Disappointing! In some ways, David was amazing, but here he exposes a real dark side. I think David’s actions are a result of an unforgiving bitterness that he allowed to grow in his heart.
Everybody who lives in Alaska has, most likely, seen Dan Redfield’s work. An Anchorage-based filmmaker who specializes in motion graphics and animation, Redfield has worked for clients including the Anchorage Waterways Council and the Coastal Villages Region Fund. Five years ago, it would have been enough for Redfield if that...
Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is past, my wife and I have started watching a few Christmas movies, especially the newer ones offered up on the Hallmark Channel. There is often a common scenario in many of those rather predictable storylines, whether it’s in their Christmas movies or in their other romantic flicks shown throughout the year. It usually involves two people who were once in a relationship but had gone different ways, coming back together years later. They may have to work through some issues related to their previous break-up — there may need to be some confession, forgiveness, and change of heart — but eventually they end up reconnecting and their relationship being restored, maybe even stronger and on a more permanent basis than it had been before.
WHEATLAND – Nursing Care for the elderly is a calling and to do it, you have to have a passion… and compassion. Mary Grace Castellanos grew up in the Philippines, but now, here in America, she has a family and a career as a certified nursing assistant at Platte County Legacy Home. She has been in that position for six years in a profession that is in dire need of more health care workers and has been in the country for 15 years.
Send your close out to: Please film your video horizontal. We are a family of 5 living life in North Pole, Alaska! Where Santa Claus House is right down the street! We love spending time together as a family, having fun, learning through homeschooling, growing in our faith, and building our forever home! We hope you enjoy seeing are crazy life, full of lots of laughs, great memories and maybe a few tears..
December is a weird month. On one hand it can be depressing as hell, with long days of night and temperatures plunging into the dreaded 30 to 40 below zero territory. On the other hand it can be a time of joy, with family gatherings, multiple holidays and the intoxicating knowledge that the winter solstice marks the beginning of our return to the light.
The Chena Tool Library needs a new home. The tool library, which opened in 2018, is a huge benefit to the do-it-yourselfers who live in the Fairbanks area. The organization lends tools for do-it-yourself projects, just like a library. “We love hearing about the projects our members are able to...
Continuing a tradition that spans more than 60 years, members of the Fairbanks Kiwanis Club are helping residents get ready for the holiday season — one Christmas tree at a time. Since 1959, the organization has hosted the annual Kiwanis Club Christmas tree sale at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, where...
Alaska is well known for its charismatic megafauna. Visitors and long-time residents alike usually enjoy seeing moose, caribou and bears. Such iconic creatures adorn Alaskan books, clothing and artwork. When I arrived in 2006 to begin work as the Curator of Insects for the University of Alaska Museum, I was thrilled to see these giant animals. However, even more thrilling to me was getting to know Alaska’s much smaller and leggier animals. I began obsessively documenting Alaskan species of beetles, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, spiders and all their close relatives. I always carried a vial in my pocket to be ever-ready. At a faculty potluck, I might gently pick a beetle off someone’s shoulder with a comment “Thanks! I think this species is new for the museum collection!” The basic documentation of the flora and fauna of Alaska was for the most part completed by the mid 1900s — with the exception of the most diverse animals — the invertebrates. Unlike better-studied groups, no Alaskan checklist existed for the animals I was responsible for. I felt much like the early explorer naturalists of the 1800s must have felt. I could easily find new regional records and even species new to science — often in my own backyard!
Our Summer Farmers Market holds an annual Holiday Bazaar every year, I have watched it grow from a High School function to an event center. We went to the bazaar and also tried to get pics with reindeer at the brewery. Check it out to see what happens. #Alaska #FairbanksAlaska...
Not every dog is a natural-born aviator, but military dogs need to be prepared to travel to remote areas. In Alaska, that often means traveling via helicopter. This past week, the Sugarbears of B/1-52 Aviation Regiment conducted training with the U.S. Air Force 345th Security Forces Squadron to get their military working dogs familiar with flying on helicopters. The teams of dogs and handlers practiced on and off loading in between flying around the local area.
The Midnite Mine celebrates 50 years of operation today. The underground downtown bar opened Dec. 2, 1971, and, with eclectic decor and loyal customers, has been a Fairbanks staple ever since. A half-century of success is a relatively rare and difficult accomplishment for a locally owned business. Despite ups and...
FAIRBANKS ALASKA'S ONE OF A KIND BUTCHER SHOP & ITALIAN GROCER - TOMMY G's. Thank you for joining me today, Many Blessings to all of you and your Families. Feed Your Freedom With Nutrient Survival: https://alnk.to/7qeCARw. Use The Code AP10 For 10% OFF Of Any Order. AMAZON STOREFRONT; ALSO WORKS...
People interested in owning and operating a tour business in remote Interior Alaska are in luck: Wilderness guiding service Alaska Fish and Trails Unlimited is for sale. Owner Jerry Stansel, who has operated the concessions and tour business in the Brooks Range for about 50 years, decided it was time to sell.
