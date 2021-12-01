The Last Elder

Alaska is well known for its charismatic megafauna. Visitors and long-time residents alike usually enjoy seeing moose, caribou and bears. Such iconic creatures adorn Alaskan books, clothing and artwork. When I arrived in 2006 to begin work as the Curator of Insects for the University of Alaska Museum, I was thrilled to see these giant animals. However, even more thrilling to me was getting to know Alaska’s much smaller and leggier animals. I began obsessively documenting Alaskan species of beetles, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, spiders and all their close relatives. I always carried a vial in my pocket to be ever-ready. At a faculty potluck, I might gently pick a beetle off someone’s shoulder with a comment “Thanks! I think this species is new for the museum collection!” The basic documentation of the flora and fauna of Alaska was for the most part completed by the mid 1900s — with the exception of the most diverse animals — the invertebrates. Unlike better-studied groups, no Alaskan checklist existed for the animals I was responsible for. I felt much like the early explorer naturalists of the 1800s must have felt. I could easily find new regional records and even species new to science — often in my own backyard!

