HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A state senator says it’s time to stop the bleeding of toll revenue on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The turnpike lost $104 million in uncollected tolls last year from June 2020 to May 2021. Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, a Scranton Democrat, sits on the Senate Transportation Committee which heard testimony earlier this year from officials at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. “When one of the members of the Turnpike Commission seemed to brag about their over 90 percent collection rate, it kind of snapped me into attention, knowing that $104 million wasn’t collected, and our turnpike rates continue to skyrocket every...

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO