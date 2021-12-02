ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Morrisey clears up confusion over vaccine mandate for health care workers

By BOB AARON
wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Efforts by officials in West Virginia and 11 other states have put at least a temporary halt to plans by the Biden administration to force health care workers to get a COVID-19 vaccination. A federal judge in Louisiana...

