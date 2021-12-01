ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WNCC criminal justice students step in law enforcement’s shoes

By Olivia Wieseler
Star-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny good educator will tell you that hands-on learning is the best kind of learning. That’s why it was important for Western Nebraska Community College criminal justice instructor Tiffany Wasserburger to get her students in front of the new VirTra V100 law enforcement simulator as soon as possible. “We...

Much of 2020 has been dominated by newsmaking events that have made the year one few people will soon forget. Unprecedented and stressful circumstances can contribute to spirited debates and uncertainty about the future. Complicated situations can affect people in many ways, but the public may be wise to take some cues on how to navigate challenging situations from the professionals who routinely find themselves confronting adversity.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our area welcomed its newest members of its various agencies on Tuesday. Including the Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks PD, Pyramid Lake Police Department, and University Police Services. “This is our future that is graduating today,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. Every seat in...
RALEIGH, N.C. (December 7, 2021) - A new round of highly trained law enforcement officers will soon be on patrol in Wake County and beyond. Wake Tech honored 18 cadets and 5 limited enrollee students from Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) today during a graduation ceremony at the Public Safety Education Campus. Graduates received certificates and awards in front of proud family and friends.
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University was recognized by BestAccreditedColleges.org on its 2021 ranking of The Best Master Degree Programs in Criminal Justice. BestAccreditedColleges.org is an online school rankings service that helps students make college decisions. SRU ranked No. 40 on the list of top criminal justice master's degree...
You may have wondered – why is ITAC a “coalition”? What does “coalition” mean? Coalition, in general, means a group of people from diverse interests and backgrounds coming together for a common cause. According to CADCA (Community Anti Drug Coalitions of America), coalitions empower local communities to solve their own drug- and alcohol-related problems. By mobilizing the entire community – […]
Cary, N.C. — The unsubstantiated but nerve-wracking series of recent threats against public schools manifested in an increased police presence at Green Hope High School on Friday and an email to parents of students at West Millbrook Middle School. At Western Harnett High School, deputies were looking into a threat...
The three men involved in the Ahmaud Arbery murder – Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan – were all found guilty Wednesday. Arbery was out on a jog in the afternoon during February 2020 when he was shot and killed by neighborhood resident Gregory McMichael. Both the McMichaels armed themselves and drove in their pick-up truck to follow Arbery throughout the Georgia neighborhood. They eventually picked up Bryan who joined them in the hunting and killing of Arbery.
Across the state of Nebraska, high school students battled in a tournament of wits. The 32nd annual Nebraska Math Day was held on Dec. 2. For the second year in a row, it was held virtually. The majority of Math Day is based around Math Bowls. Teams from 43 schools...
Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, passed away last week. “What a terrific man. Always humble and helpful. His passing leaves a major void in our community,” former State Representative Judd Matheny said. According to District Attorney Craig Northcott’s statement on social media, “(Conn) served as the investigator for...
Closing date: Thursday 9th December 2021 at 11.30 pm. Do you have considerable experience of housing law and debt advice and a good understanding of the main issues affecting homelessness and women with multiple and complex needs? Then join Shelter as an Accommodation Adviser and you could soon be playing a vital role at the heart of the Ministry of Justice’s Together Women project.
The trick to making people stay in Nebraska is to give them a community they can grow in. That’s the advice several representatives from various fields and foundations across the state gave during a special webinar session on Wednesday. The topic of the webinar was how the state can attract and retain more people.
The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognizes exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service aimed at making our communities better. Who: Award honorees are selected by Governor Ricketts to honor outstanding commitment to volunteer service. What: The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given for volunteerism...
(ABC 6 News) - Eight school staff members have died of COVID-19 in the current school year, matching the number of staffers who died during the entire previous school year, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The department’s weekly summary of COVID-19 infections and deaths...
After my husband said he was leaving, I looked into collaborative divorce. Justice Law Firm offers this service. Tracey is a very sharp lawyer. She knows her stuff. And when she doesn’t have an answer, she’s humble enough to say “Let me look into that for you.” I’d recommend Tracey without any reservation.
A top equity administrator at the biggest school district in Indiana spent nearly an hour lecturing students about systemic racism and encouraged them to become activists, according to video taken of the lecture obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) has conducted numerous equity and racial...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department are prepping their next generation of officers. They’re doing this through their first-ever cadet program. “It definitely instills discipline in them as well. It will also be leadership that we do know our youth have. With the...
ALLIANCE — On Sept. 15 the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) hosted the 2021 Area 1 Range Judging contest in Alliance. Range Judging is a high school competition that challenges students to gain a better understanding of Nebraska rangelands. Range Judging enables each participant to learn how to recognize range plants, range sites and the need for proper grazing practices. NRDs work with the Society for Range Management, NRCS and UNL Extension to host Range Judging contests all over the state each September. A total of 8 schools participated in the regional Range Judging Contest, including Creek Valley and Sidney High school from South Platte Natural Resources District. In first place for the Senior Division team was Sidney High School. The students on this team consisted of Zoe Fornander, Kord McMillen, Ty Grunig, and Emily Miller. Following in second place was the Banner County FFA, and third place the Scottsbluff FFA. The Junior Division team, in first place was Chadron FFA, in second place Sidney High School and in third place was Chadron FFA. The students on the Junior Division team from Sidney High School were Matthew Cabbage, Emilee Benzel, Gabe Neufeld and Kobe Peterson.
