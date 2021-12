With the return of in person school, student being tardy to first period class has become an issue to both students and teachers. Recently the new tardy policy has had an impact on students. At Senn, if students are absent after first period then the front office will call home and report a tardy. Before, the office would only call home after frequent tardies, but now the policy is a bit more strict and students are expected to be in class before eight o’clock.

